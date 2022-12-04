Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as France beat Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

France started the game in an expected manner, they were in control, dominated possession and remained patient in front of goal. But Poland reacted positively, they didn’t allow France to run riot. They had their triggers to press, they caused France some problems in doing so, forced moments of franticness, and some better luck may have presented them with an opportunity. And on the flip side, they also knew when to drop deep, and be compact. When they got on the ball, they were brave and chose to play their way up the pitch, which provided them with some success in the way of chances at the French goal.

So they would’ve felt hard done by going into the half one nil down, but France would argue they deserved it. Because while they didn’t create too many huge goal scoring chances in the first half, they looked threatening every time they got near the opposition's box and reaped the rewards just before the half-time whistle. Mbappe’s threaded pass got through to Giroud, who displayed natural striker's instinct, with a touch and a shot into the bottom corner. And an historic goal too, as Giroud overtakes Thierry Henry to become France’s all time top goal scorer, a record which he may not hold for too long given the rate at which Mbappe is going.

Czesław Michniewicz's side continued their good work in the second half, they were mostly solid in their defensive and middle thirds, but it was in the final third where these two sides looked a world apart. France had all the quality in and around Poland’s box. They were quick and slick. Poland struggled to replicate that in France’s box. But a 74th-minute Mbappe goal was the nail in the coffin for Poland. It was what we expect to see from the PSG star, he was cool, calm and collected. Picked out his spot and struck the ball excellently with finesse and power. You could very well argue that the Polish defenders failed to get out to him quick enough, he had a little too much time to get his shot off. But that would be a harsh reflection, Mbappe was very clinical.

But one wasn’t enough for the 23-year-old, so he got another, and his second was better than the first. He receives the ball inside the box, surrounded by two or three defenders, he adjusts his feet as quick as you like, no backlift on the shot, and before you know it, the goal net ripples again. Not too much Szczesny could’ve done about that one, it was hit right into the top corner with some serious power behind it. He had no right to score from there, a fabulous goal for the ever growing French star.

Lewandowski, who was quiet for most of the game, with little service into him, did get his chance right at the end. VAR deemed Upamecano to have handled the ball in his penalty area, looked slightly harsh but in this day and age, perhaps pretty normal. Lewandowski stepped up with a slow and jolted run up, it was strange, as was the shot itself. It was slow, tame and saved by Lloris. But he got a second crack at it, as there appeared to be some encroachment from the French players. Second time round, same run up, but different outcome. A more assured penalty kick from the Barcelona man gives him his second World Cup goal.

Overall it was what we expected to see from France, a steady performance from Didier Dechamps’ side, topped off with some moments of quality to cement their place in the quarter-finals. Where they will play one of England or Senegal. Poland may be out of the tournament but they can be proud of their performance tonight, up against one of the best national teams in the world, but displayed a valiant performance.

Mbappe is now the leading scorer at the 2022 World Cup, with five goals.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - KYLIAN MBAPPE (FRANCE)

The difference maker on the night, two goals and an assist, another clinical display from the Frenchman. Every time he latched onto the ball, the stadium roared a little louder, waiting for a little moment of magic. And those moments sure did come, his two goals on the night were both class.

PLAYER RATINGS

France: Lloris 7, Kounde 7, Varane 7, Upamecano 6, Hernandez 7, Tchouameni 7, Rabiot 7, Dembele 8, Griezmann 7, Mbappe 9, Giroud 8. Subs: Fofana 6, Coman 6, Thuram 7, Disasi N/A

Poland: Szczesny 6, Cash 7, Gilik 6, Kiwior 6, Bereszynski 5, Krychowiak 6, Kaminski 6, Zielinski 7, Szymanski 6, Frankowski 6, Lewandowski 6. Subs: Milik 6, Bielik 6, Zalewski 6, Bednarek 6, Grosicki 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

44’ GOAL FRANCE 1-0 POLAND (GIROUD) A record breaking goal for Giroud, and one which puts France ahead just before the half-time whistle.

74’ GOAL FRANCE 2-0 POLAND (MBAPPE) Who else but Mbappe, a great finish from the 23-year-old, had time to pick out his spot, and dispatched it. Clinical from the young man

90+1’ GOAL FRANCE 3-0 POLAND (MBAPPE) He has absolutely no right to score from there! Two or three defenders around him in the box and he still manages to adjust his feet and get the shot off, as quick as you like! Keepers simply not stopping that one, right into the top corner.

90+9 GOAL FRANCE 3-1 POLAND (LEWANDOWSKI) VAR deemed a handball against Upamecano in his own box and award Poland a penalty. Lewandowski steps up and actually misses on his first attempt, Lloris with the save. But he was allowed to re-take because of encroachment, and slotted it away on his second attempt at it.

KEY STAT

Mbappe becomes the youngest player to score eight World Cup goals, a record formerly held by Eusebio.

