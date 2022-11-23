Japan came back from behind to beat Germany 2-1 as Hansi Flick’s side suffered a second successive World Cup opening defeat.

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored second-half goals to earn Japan a memorable victory at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring after half an hour from the penalty spot, and Germany came close to extending their lead on several occasions in the second half. They were left to rue their misses.

Germany, who sit at the bottom of Group E, will play Spain next, while Japan face Costa Rica.

