Japan have qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup as Group E winners after a shock 2-1 win over Spain.

Alvaro Morata's header gave La Roja the lead in the first half, but two quickfire goals from Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka after the break were enough for Hajime Moriyasu's side to seal Japan's place in the knockout stages.

Spain finish as group runners up on four points by virtue of their superior goal difference over Germany, who came from behind to beat Costa Rica 4-2 , but had to settle for third.

Japan will play Croatia on December 5 while runners-up Spain will take on Morocco on December 6.

Spain dominated possession from the first minute with Japan struggling to make any inroads aside from Junya Ito's driven strike which crashed into the side netting in the eighth minute.

So it was little surprise when Morata got his third World Cup goal of the campaign in the 12th minute. He nodded in a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta at point-blank range to get his 30th Spain goal.

Japan boss Moriyasu brought Doan and Kaoru Mitoma into the game at half-time and both were pivotal in their two goals.

In the 48th minute, Unai Simon's poor clearance was intercepted by Japan before Doan's piledriver from 25 yards out could only be batted into the top corner by the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper.

Five minutes later and Japan got a shock second when Mitoma just about kept the ball in play on the byline before he squared for Tanaka to prod into the net. The ball was originally adjudged to have gone out of play, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

Japan sat deeper as Spain looked to break down their compact defence. But Spain were guilty of overplaying and Japan sealed a historic victory over the 2010 World Cup winners.

TALKING POINT - Did the ball cross the line?

Mitoma's cross to set up Tanaka for Japan's second goal will be replayed over and over again in the coming days, but it appeared the ball did not fully cross the line and Japan's second goal rightly stood. Remarkably a difference of millimetres has contributed heavily to Germany's downfall.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Ritsu Doan

The 24-year-old Freiburg winger transformed Japan's attack with his pace on the break and kickstarted their turnaround with a fine goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Spain: Simon (4), Azpilicueta (6), Rodri (5), Pau Torres (6), Balde (6), Busquets (4), Gavi (5), Pedri (5), Williams (5), Olmo (6), Morata (6)

Subs: Carvajal (5), Torres (5), Asensio (6), Fati (6), Alba (5)

Japan: Gonda (7), Itakura (5), Yoshida (6), Taniguchi (6), Ito (6), Tanaka (6), Morita (6), Nagatomo (4), Kamada (5), Kubo (5), Maeda (6)

Subs: Doan (8), Mitoma (7), Asano (7), Tomiyasu (7), Endo (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

8' - SIDE NETTING! Busquets is a relieved man! The Barcelona midfielder gives the all away on the edge of his own box. Kubo chips the ball into the box and eventually it comes to Ito on the right flank, but he drives his strike into the side netting. Again, Japan are showing they will jump on any errors from Spain.

12' - GOAL!!! MORATA FIRES SPAIN IN FRONT! Three games three goals for Morata! Morata scores his 30th Spain goal. He positioned himself between the two centre backs and nods in Azpilicueta's cross into the bottom corner. Spain lead!

48' - GOAL! WHAT A STRIKE FROM DOAN!! It's a piledriver! Doan smashes his strike with venom from outside the box and Simon cannot do more than bat it into the top corner! Out of nowhere Japan are level!

53' - Tanaka uses his knee to prod the ball into the net from close range and it looked like Japan would be taking a lead, but the referee rules it out as the cross from Doan was not kept in by Mitoma on the byline. THE GOAL STANDS!! UNBELIEVABLE! VAR has deemed that the ball was kept on the pitch. Japan are in front!

89' - GREAT SAVES BY GONDA! Asensio's curling shot with his left foot is parried away by the Japan goalkeeper! Spain put together another move which ends with Olmo having a shot at the near post, but it lacks power and the goalkeeper clutches it to his chest! Wow!

KEY STATS

