Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header proved the difference as Morocco became the first-ever African side to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup thanks to a stunning 1-0 victory over Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar.

The Sevilla forward sent the large contingent of Morocco fans crazy with a 42nd-minute headed effort that was enough to send Cristiano Ronaldo and co home.

Ad

Walid Regragui’s history-makers will meet the winner of France and England in the semi-final on Wednesday.

World Cup Ronaldo benched again for Morocco quarter-final, but why has he been dropped? YESTERDAY AT 10:31

The first chance fell Portugal’s way with Joao Felix’s deflected effort drifting agonisingly wide with goalkeeper Bono well beaten.

Having gone close twice earlier in the half, En-Nesyri finally broke the deadlock three minutes before half-time. It was a magical moment for Morocco, but one to forget for Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa who was caught in no-man’s land as he got nowhere close to Yahih Attiyat Allah’s cross and En-Nesyri took full advantage, heading home quite majestically to send the African fans wild.

Bruno Fernandes almost levelled immediately with an ingenious effort, moments before he had a strong appeal for a penalty waved away by the referee.

Ronaldo was introduced shortly after the restart, with the 37-year-old making a record 196th international appearance.

His former Manchester United team-mate Fernandes almost found the leveller with a fierce shot from the edge of the box.

Fernando Santos’ side continued to pile on the pressure, with Joao Felix forcing another top drawer save from Bono, who also denied Ronaldo from point-blank range.

But there was no way through a stubborn Morocco defence that has conceded only once in the tournament so far, despite substitute Walid Cheddira being sent off for two bookable offences.

Talking point - Morocco's fairytale continues as Ronaldo leaves the stage in tears

The surprise package of this year’s World Cup just keep going and going. Built on a solid defensive platform, Morocco have only conceded once in five games throughout the tournament, closing out the likes of Belgium, Spain and Croatia.

Despite losing two of their defenders in Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui before kick-off, the North Africans produced another steely, exceptionally resolute defensive masterclass to close out one of the potent attacking forces in the competition.

The great Pele said there would be an African World Cup winner by 2000; two decades later, Morocco could finally make it happen.

Meanwhile, it’s the end of an era as Ronaldo has surely played his last game on the biggest stage. Having made history himself by becoming the first ever male to score in five World Cups, he left the pitch in floods of tears having played a bit part in the knockout stages.

Player of the match - Bono (Morocco)

Yassine Bounou, or Bono, is the first African goalkeeper to record three clean sheets in a single edition of the World Cup. On his 50th international appearance, the Sevilla netminder produced another authoritative and quite simply stunning display to keep Ronaldo, Felix et al at bay.

Player ratings

Portugal: Costa 5, Dalot 6, Pepe 6, Dias 6, Guerreiro 6, Otavio 6, Neves 5, Bernardo Silva 6, Bruno Fernandes 7, Goncalo Ramos 5, Joao Felix 6.. subs: Ronaldo 5, Leao 5, Vitinha 5, Joao Cancelo 5, Ricardo Horta N/A.

Morocco: Bono 9*, Hakimi 7, El Yamiq 7, Saiss 7, Attiyat Allah 8, Ounahi 7, Amrabat 8, Amallah 8, Ziyech 7, En-Nesyri 8, Boufal 7.. subs: Aboukhlal N/A, Ezzalzouli, Dari 6, Cheddira 5, Tagnaouti, El Khannous, Benoun 6, Jabrane N/A

Match highlights

42’ - GOAL! MOROCCO 1-0 PORTUGAL (YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI): What a moment for Morocco! But it's one to forget for Porugal's goalkeeper Costa. Attiyat Allah stands up a cross from the left and Costa races off his line in an attempt to punch it clear. But he gets nowhere near it and En-Nesyri rises high to take full advantage, heading into the net!

45’ - FERNANDES HITS THE BAR! Portugal go agonisingly close to levelling! It's a terrific effort from Fernandes, it looks for all the world like it's destined for the back of the net, but it smacks off the crossbar!

64’ - A WHISKER AWAY! Bruno Fernandes picks up a pocket of space on the edge of the box and launches a shot at goal. It is oh so close as it drifts just over the bar.

83’ - BONO MAKES A GREAT SAVE! A fingertip save from Bono to deny Felix's powerful, curling left-footed effort!

90'+1 - RONALDO... NO! Ronaldo is played through on goal... is this the moment for Portugal? No! He's denied by Bono, who has been quite unbelievable tonight!

90'+4 - RED CARD! MOROCCO ARE DOWN TO 10! Two yellow cards in two minutes for Cheddira, who is sent off and Morocco are down to 10 players with four minutes remaining!

Key stats

Youssef En-Nesyri has now scored more World Cup goals than any other Morocco player in their history in the competition (3).

World Cup How to watch and stream Portugal v Morocco in World Cup quarter-final 07/12/2022 AT 11:50