On an incredible night, Goncalo Ramos – 21-years-old, without an international goal, and preferred to Cristiano Ronaldo – scored a sensational hat-trick, as Portugal devastated Switzerland. The other Selecao now meet Morocco in the last eight and look as likely champions as anyone.

The opening was scrappy, but then, on 18 minutes and out of nothing, Ramos lashed in a sensational opener from an acute angle – his first goal for his country.

Ad

After that there was only one winner, Portugal imposing their class on Switzerland and creating various chances and situations before and after increasing their lead thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ corner and Pepe’s header.

World Cup ‘It’s got to stop’ – Neville calls on Ronaldo to address ‘the sulking’ 2 HOURS AGO

Portugal maintained momentum after the break, scoring two brilliant goals between the 51st and 55th minutes, Ramos and Raphael Guerreiro scoring them. Switzerland did get one back shortly afterwards, through Manuel Akanji, but then on 67 minutes, Ramos applied a third lovely finish to complete one of the wildest World Cup daydreams.

Rafael Leao then added a superb sixth after coming on as a late substitute, giving one of the best knockout performances of recent times the finale it deserved.

TALKING POINT

Another day, another team that suddenly finds itself once Cristiano Ronaldo is left out of it. Fernando Santos sacrificed his Euro ambitions at the altar of Ronaldo’s automatic selection, unable to mould a terrific array of talent into a coherent XI.



But replacing Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos scored a brilliant hat-trick and occupied an entire defence with his energy and movement. Meantime, behind him, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes roamed about, darting, prompting, interchanging - and liberated without the totem poll in front of them.



Ronaldo still has a role to play in this tournament - but as became the case as Man United, as an impact sub not a starter. The difference here is that he has no way out, so will have to accept reality- because otherwise, he has no part in it.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) Joao Felix was also brilliant, but you can’t argue with one of the great World Cup stories nor the rarity of a perfect performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Portugal: Costa , Dalot 7, Pepe 7, Dias 7, Guerreiro 8, Carvalho 7, Otavio 8, Bernardo 8, Bruno 8, Felix 9, Ramos 10. Subs: Ronaldo 6, Horta 6, Neves 6, Leao 6.

Switzerland: Somer 6, Fernandes 5, Akanji 5, Schar 6, Rodriguez 5, Freuler 5, Xhaka 5, Shaqiri 6, Sow 4, Vargas 5, Embolo 5. Subs: Comert, Seferovic 6, Zakaria 6, Okafor 6, Jashari 6.

KEY STAT

This is the first World Cup knockout match Portugal have won since 2006.

KEY MOMENTS

18’ - WHAT A GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Switzerland (Ramos) OH MY DAYS! Felix slides a ball into Ramos, down the left side of the box; he takes a touch, then from an acute angle, he mass-murders a devastating rising finish that screeches, shrieks, howls and screams past Sommer at his near post, just under the bar! That is an incredible strike, and his first for his country. What a call by Fernando Santos to pick him! What a leap he takes over the corner flag in celebration!



33’ - GOAL! Portugal 2-0 Switzerland (Pepe) Bruno swings out a terrific corner, flatish to the edge of the six-yard box, and Pepe is up hours before Akanji, who's dreaming of mental arithmetic, and by the time he's worked out 22/7, the ball has been powered past Sommer and this is nearly over!



43’ - PORTUGAL SHOULD SCORE AGAIN!

Shaqiri carries forward, loses possession, and Portugal counter, Otavio moving the ball onto Bruno as Schar clatters him, then Bruno slides a gorgeous pass in behind and here comes Ramos again! He allows it into stride, then punches left-footed across goal ... and Sommer does well to get down and tip away. That was almost game over.



51’ - GOAL! Portugal 3-0 Switzerland (Ramos) Goncalo Ramos is having a day out! Dalot moves down the right, crosses low, and Ramos sneaks in front of his man to flick hard past Sommer at the near post! He can barely believe what's happening to him but lap it up young man, it really really is! What a smile! This tie is over!



55’ - GOAL! Portugal 4-0 Switzerland (Guerreiro) Portugal have found themselves! Lovely fro Otavio, backheeling under pressure when facing the touchline. Felix takes over, veering around a challenge, advancing and finding Bruno, who has options both sides ... he feeds in Guerreiro to his left, and what a finish this is, leathered high across Sommer and into the roof! This could get messy!



58’ - GOAL! Portugal 4-1 Switzerland

A decent ball in, everyone in the middle misses it, and at the back post, Akanji manages to avoid using his left foot, sinning in with his right



67’ - GOAL! Portugal 5-1 Switzerland (Ramos) A hat-trick for Goncalo Ramos! What an absolute daydream! A long goalkick, and Big Bruno Fernandes wins the flick-on. Bernardo collects, and a poor touch finds Felix - he's been tremendous tonight - who slides in behind. The pass is perfect, Ramos glides onto it, and as Sommer advances, his stabs underneath the ball to rise above the dive he knows is coming. Football!



90+2’ - GOAL! Portugal 6-1 Switzerland (Leao) Portugal have so much talent it's a joke. They set Leao away down the left, he dips inside Fernandes, and curls a glorious finish inside the far post! I think it might've flicked off Akanji so gone in loopy, but he might still have without the deflection because he seemed to hit it nicely.











World Cup Ronaldo dropped for last-16 tie against Switzerland 4 HOURS AGO