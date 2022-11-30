Tunisia secured a famous 1-0 victory over France but it was not enough to put them into the last-16.

Didier Deschamps made nine changes with Les Blues already through to the knockout rounds and the team lacked cohesion and rhythm.

Tunisia were the better team and had a goal disallowed in the first half when Nader Ghandri flicked in from a free-kick.

But they did get one that counted in the second half, Wahbi Khazri was allowed to charge into the box unchallenged and he finished calmly to spark mass celebrations.

France brought on the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antonie Griezmann off the bench to save the day but they could not change a disjointed performance.

The Atletico striker did score but after a lengthy VAR check in the last minute the goal did not stand.

Tunisia, despite victory, do not go through as Australia beat Denmark as they hoped for a draw. The Aussies progress with France, both on six points.

TALKING POINT – AWFUL FROM FRANCE

France put out what was essentially a B team with top spot all but secured in the first two games. With the number of injuries the French have, it was no surprise the manager wanted to wrap certain players in cotton wool, but the reserves did not step up and take their big chance.

Tunisia worked their socks off and pressed relentlessly playing with desire and passion. France struggled to deal with their hunger and the midfield could not cope with the press.

France’s rivals will be aware of that poor performance, a loos like that can knock momentum and Deschamps will demand a reaction. He put on the stars like Mbappe and the team did improve but any more injuries and France look ordinary.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - AISSA LAIDOUNI

Aissa Laidouni was energetic in midfield, him and Ellyes Skhiri were excellent sustaining the press and having the quality to break down France. They were combative and bullied their opponents at time. Laidouni was the stand out performer grabbing the assist for the goal and showing his talent with a number of tricks. He nutmegged Eduardo Camavinga with skills that made him look embarrassed.

Aissa Laidouni during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 30, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Tunisia: Dahmen 7, Meriah 7, Ghandri 7, Talbi 8, Kechrida 8, Skhiri 8, Laidouni 9, Maaloul 9, Slimane 7, Ben Romdhane 7, Khazri 9.

Subs: Jebali 6, Chaaleli 6, Abdi 6.

France: Mandanda 4, Disasi 6, Varane 4, Konate 8, Camavinga 5, Tchouameni 6, Guendouzi 5, Veretout 3, Fofana 3, Coman 5, Kolo Muani 5.

Subs: Saliba 5, Rabiot 6, Mbappe 7, Griezmann 8, Dembele 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

9' - GOAL DISALLOWED - Khazri whips in a fantastic cross from a free-kick and Ghandri jumps and flicks it into the back of net - it's a great finish - but it won't count.

58' - GOAL - It's their hero - Khazri - what a goal and what a time to get your country's first goal of the tournament. Skhiri tackles Fofana, Laidouni passes it to Khazri, he dribbles at goal and France back off and off and suddenly he is in. He pokes it beyond Mandanda to spark mass celebrations.

90+8' - GOAL DISALLOWED - A loose ball drops in the box after a cross is not cleared properly and Griezmann volleys in. But incredible - how long did that take! Griezmann is offside when the cross comes in, forces the defender to head clear and it therefore won't count. France do lose, Tunisia do win.

KEY STAT

Wahbi Khazri is the first African player in World Cup history to score in three consecutive starts, while he has been directly involved in each of Tunisia's last five goals at the tournament (3 goals, 2 assists).

