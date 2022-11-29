England beat Wales 3-0 to win Group B and set up a Round of 16 clash with Senegal.

The Three Lions dominated the ball in the first half, with the Welsh side sitting deep and looking to counter when they could.

Ad

The conundrum for Rob Page was that when Wales did venture forward, they would leave lots of gaps defensively with England looking really dangerous on the break.

World Cup 'I don't understand why' - Cafu questions England's continuing omission of Alexander-Arnold 4 HOURS AGO

However, Gareth Southgate's men only really started to really test the Welsh defence towards the end of the first half and despite needing a win, Rob Page would have been fairly happy with Wales' performance in the opening 45 minutes.

England flew out of the blocks in the second half and within six minutes of the restart they found themselves 2-0 up. Marcus Rashford put his country 1-0 up with a thumping free-kick and just one minute later Phil Foden made it two, firing home first time from a great Harry Kane cross.

Wales began to go forward with more frequency but as a result left bigger gaps at the back for England to exploit.

Marcus Rashford made it 3-0 on 68 minutes, cutting inside superbly on the right-hand side before lashing home a left-footed effort through Danny Ward's legs. The Manchester United man then had a chance not long after to get his hat-trick but this time was denied by a fine save from Ward.

England managed the game superbly and were able to make a host of changes to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Declan Rice fresh while giving minutes to others.

Joy for England who set up a Round of 16 clash with Senegal but a bitterly disappointing night for Wales who crash out of the World Cup.

TALKING POINT - RUTHLESS ENGLAND

After what was a slow and at times uninspiring first half, England sprung into action in the second period, scoring two goals in two minutes. When England move through the gears like this and attack with such ferocity, it's a reminder of just how ruthless they can be in attack when it clicks. Something similar happened in the match against Iran, England played in what seemed like second or third gear and then in an instant they were 3-0 up, scoring the second and third goal just four minutes apart. Gareth Southgate's side possess so much quality in the attacking third of the pitch that they have the ability to put a game to bed within the blink of an eye. The challenge for Gareth Southgate is to make sure that England find this high gear against tougher opposition because when England are on it, they're a match for any team in this competition.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - MARCUS RASHFORD (ENGLAND)

It really is a joy to see Marcus Rashford back playing football with a smile on his face. He was tremendous tonight for England and it wasn't just his goals. His confidence is back and it shows in his overall play, an audacious bicycle kick attempt which went just wide is proof of just how confident he is. On the ball he was constantly trying to make things happen, always looking to go past the full-back and play a killer pass or get a shot on goal. His first goal was a magnificent free-kick to put England ahead and his second was all his own work, cutting inside before throwing a step-over in to get a yard and firing into the back of the net. A great performance.

Marcus Rashford of England applauds after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Wales: Ward 6, Williams 6, Mepham 6, Rodon 6, Davies 6, Ramsey 6, Ampadu 6, Allen 6, Bale 5, Moore 6, James 5

Subs: Roberts 6, Colwill 6, Morrell 6, Johnson 6, Wilson 6

England: Pickford 7, Shaw 7, Maguire 7, Stones 7, Walker 7, Bellingham 7, Rice 7, Henderson 7, Kane 7, Foden 8, Rashford 9

Subs: Alexander-Arnold 7, Trippier 7, Phillips 7, Grealish 7, Wilson 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

9' BIG SAVE The first big moment of the match, Harry Kane feeds Marcus Rashford who goes 1v1 but Danny Ward comes out and makes the stop. Expert keeping from Ward who spotted the danger and came forward very quickly.

50' GOAL - ENGLAND England are ahead courtesy of a magnificent Marcus Rashford free kick! He always looked the favourite to take it and when he did he smashes it into the back of the net.

51' GOAL - ENGLAND England score twice in two minutes! Harry Kane hooks the ball across the box and Phil Foden is at the back post to smash it home and put England 2-0 up!

68' GOAL - ENGLAND Marcus Rashford makes it 3-0 to England! He picks up the ball on the right before cutting in on the left and firing home an effort through Danny Ward's legs.

90' JUST OVER John Stones blazes over from point-blank range, he will be disappointed with that one! It should really have been 4-0.

KEY STAT

England have finished top of their World Cup group for the first time since 2006.

World Cup Foden set to start for England against Wales, Rashford also in - report 9 HOURS AGO