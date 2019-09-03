Wenger has not returned to the dugout since leaving Arsenal in 2018, where he won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during a 22-year spell.

The 69-year-old has since been linked with numerous roles across Europe and beyond – including Bayern Munich and PSG – and while the Frenchman said he has received “some nice offers”, he also talked up the idea of managing on the international stage.

"I will have enough time (and) distance with my last job (to give me perspective), and I would not be against that,” he told BeIN Sports.

Video - 'I always wanted to go to the World Cups' - Wenger interested in 2022 role 01:05

"I must say I always wanted to go to the World Cup (finals) because I felt it is the job of a manager to be where the best football players in the world play football.

"Hopefully, you will see me, touch wood in Qatar in three years' time."

Wenger added: "You will see me in a dugout again, when, I don't know exactly."

" I still cannot live with the fact that I will never be on the bench again. I might go for an intermediate position. "

Picture of the year - May 2018 - Football - Arsene Wenger says goodbye at the EmiratesEurosport

"What I want for sure is to share what I know, and what I have learnt as much as I can in the game.

"I would like to experience one more time the intensity of the competition."