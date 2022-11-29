Didier Deschamps says Karim Benzema's mooted reinstatement to the France World Cup squad "is not on my mind" as he batted away rumours of the Ballon d'Or winner's return to Qatar.

But on Monday, reports from Onda Madrid suggested Benzema was nearly recuperated, and RMC Sport then claimed a sensational return to Qatar for the World Cup knockout stages could have been on the cards.

Deschamps, unsurprisingly, was asked for an update on the situation when talking to the press ahead of his side's final group game against Tunisia on Wednesday, and was forthright in his comments, without conveying an express denial of the claims.

"You're looking for things," he said in response to the question on the Real Madrid forward.

"It's not something that's on my mind, you know the situation. I spoke with Karim after he left, you know his situation and the timelines for him to recover.

"I don't know where you want to go with your question. I'm dealing with the 24 players who are here, even though [the injured Presnel] Kimpembe came and I talked with Paul Pogba [who also had to withdraw].

"I'll let you talk about it, debate it, imagine it.

"I'm not going to comment on things that don't concern our day-to-day."

French footballer Karim Benzema (C) arrives at La Reunion's Roland-Garros airport in Sainte-Marie on November 29, 2022. - Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup with a left thigh injury on November 19, 2022. Image credit: Getty Images

To confirm the unlikeliness of Benzema returning to the Gulf state, the 34-year-old was pictured arriving in La Reunion on Tuesday, the Indian Ocean island sitting over 3,000 miles away from Qatar.

France take on Tunisia on Wednesday having already qualified for the knockouts stages, with two wins from two matches so far.

Should they finish as winners of their group - which looks likely - they will face the runners-up of Group C in the last-16, which could be any of Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Mexico.

