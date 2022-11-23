Mbappe might have only scored once but he was the standout player for large parts of the encounter, putting together a performance full of running and trickery that the Socceroos ultimately had no answer to.

Ad

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who was also praised by Vincent Kompany , broke out on the international stage at the last World Cup in 2018, scoring in the final as France beat Croatia, and Les Bleus boss Deschamps reckons it is a competition that gets Mbappe going.

World Cup Mbappe wants to win Champions League with PSG before big move, says Drogba 12 HOURS AGO

"Kylian of course has been one of the best players in the world for some time now and he is feeling very confident, you can see that in the way he is playing," Deschamps said.

"I knew that he was going to be ready for this World Cup, it is his competition, he knows how to make a difference.

"He is part of a team and he has always been able to play as part of a team even though he is an individual, flair player as well. So that is great for us.

"I have got a lot of attackers, but Kylian is of course an outstanding one.''

Playing his perhaps now typical role of understudy, Olivier Giroud was no less important for France, acting as Mbappe's foil by occupying defenders, and also getting two goals of his own.

That double put the 36-year-old level with Thierry Henry as France's all-time record goalscorer, on 51 strikes.

"I don't know if he was really thinking about the record, he tends to focus on what he does on the pitch and he has been very effective tonight," Deschamps said of Giroud, who has stepped into the XI following the injury withdrawal of Real Madrid forward and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

"That is great for him, he is very useful in the way he links up with all the other players in our attack and our team.

"Giroud did what he did best, he scores goals."

It was not all good news for France however, as defender Lucas Hernandez - who began the game at left-back - was taken off injured in the first-half, and has been diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture of his right knee, ruling him out of the rest of the tournament

"Like the whole group, players and staff, I am extremely sorry for Lucas," Deschamps said.

Champions League Mbappe comments again on PSG role - ‘The coach decided to change the system' 03/11/2022 AT 00:07