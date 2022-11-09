Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka has hit out at a Qatar World Cup ambassador as "from a different millennium" after comments about homosexuality.

Salman also claimed that LGBTQ+ visitors in Qatar should "accept our rules".

Qatar has outlawed homosexuality, which has led to many players raising concerns about how LGBTQ+ supporters travelling to the event will be treated.

Goretzka’s Bayern Munich played Werder Bremen on Tuesday and after the 6-1 win fans unveiled a banner protesting against Salman's comments.

Germany international Goretzka told reporters: "It's very oppressive. This is an image of a man that comes from another millennium.

"It leaves you speechless that something like this can be said by a World Cup ambassador shortly before a World Cup."

Bernd Neuendorf, the German FA’s president, said he was "stunned" by the comments and told Bild: "The statement discredits the entire LGBTIQ+ community and reveals an extremely problematic relationship with human rights.

"Fifa should seriously examine whether its ethics committee should deal with this."

"I spoke to Thomas Hitzlsperger on the phone today about this matter," he continued.

"We are unanimous in our assessment: the World Cup ambassador's lapse is completely out of the question and leaves us stunned."

The World Cup starts on November 20 as hosts Qatar play Ecuador.

England play their first game against Iran on November 21 while Germany open against Japan on November 23.

