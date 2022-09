Football

Gareth Southgate: 'Not a lot more players can do' in Qatar than 'One Love' armband campaign

England's Harry Kane will join the captains of European nations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by wearing an armband with 'One Love' as an anti-discrimination gesture. The skippers of Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales will also wear the armband.

00:02:23, 7 hours ago