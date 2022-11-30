Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford has "simplified his life" which has been a key reason for his improved performances.

Rashford has scored three goals in England's World Cup group matches in Qatar and has helped steer Three Lions into the knockout stages where Group A runners-up Senegal await in the last 16 on Sunday.

The Manchester United forward has four goals and two assists after 14 games for his club this season which is level with his club output for the entire 2021-22 season.

Former England international and ex-assistant manager Neville believes adjustments Rashford has made to his life off the pitch has helped him get back to his best on it.

"He's been like that for a good six months at Manchester United now," Neville told Sky Sports.

"He's back on it. That period of his life through lockdown when he achieved so much off the pitch, it's hard to focus on football.

"I think he's simplified his life, he's still achieving great things off the pitch but in a more measured manner, it doesn't seem as full-on, and on the pitch, we're now starting to see him.

"There were people in the last 12 to 18 months that said Rashford needed to be sold at Manchester United. That was never bought into by me. Manchester United could never sell Rashford.

"He's a massive talent, he can improve and he will continue to improve and it's great to see him in an England shirt."

Neville also praised the performance of Phil Foden who made his first start at the tournament in the 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday.

He added: "I thought he did really well because there was pressure on him, there was massive focus from everyone on him.

"I would keep those two [Rashford and Foden] in [the team], but I love [Raheem] Sterling, I love [Bukayo] Saka as well so I couldn't really complain if any of them were in.

"Sterling has been a brilliant performer for Gareth Southgate so it's really difficult to see, we could see two out of those three with one in behind.

"I thought Rashford and Foden were the two outstanding players [vs Wales] that looked most dangerous."

Neville also believes the criticism England boss Southgate received in the build-up to the tournament was not justified despite the Three Lions getting relegated from their UEFA Nations League group.

"Southgate does get unfair criticism, of course he does," he said.

"He's the best performing England manager we've ever had, apart from Alf Ramsey. Stop it there.

"For all the fashionable, world class managers we've had in the last 25 to 30 years, from all around the world and in this country, he's outperformed every single one by a mile."

