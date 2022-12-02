Advertisement
World Cup 2022 - Ghana v Uruguay: Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for 2010 handball after being called 'devil himself'
Ghana will take on Uruguay in a decisive Group H clash with the two nations meeting for the first time since a highly controversial 2010 World Cup quarter-final clash in South Africa. The build-up to the game has been dominated by Luis Suarez's infamous extra-time handball which denied Ghana a winner. After being called 'the devil himself' by a journalist on Thursday, he has defended his handball.
Lineups
4-5-1
4-5-1
