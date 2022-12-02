Ghana - Uruguay

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 02.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ghana/teamcenter.shtml
Ghana
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/uruguay-1/teamcenter.shtml
Uruguay
Advertisement
Ad

World Cup 2022 - Ghana v Uruguay: Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for 2010 handball after being called 'devil himself'

Ghana will take on Uruguay in a decisive Group H clash with the two nations meeting for the first time since a highly controversial 2010 World Cup quarter-final clash in South Africa. The build-up to the game has been dominated by Luis Suarez's infamous extra-time handball which denied Ghana a winner. After being called 'the devil himself' by a journalist on Thursday, he has defended his handball.

By
Eurosport
Published 01/12/2022 at 12:05 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Ghana jersey
Ghana
4-5-1
Uruguay jersey
Uruguay
4-4-2
Ghana jersey
Ghana
4-5-1
Uruguay jersey
Uruguay
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ghana logo
Ghana jersey
Ghana
Uruguay logo
Uruguay jersey
Uruguay
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Ghana

Uruguay

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PortugalPOR
22006
2
GhanaGHA
21013
3
Korea RepublicKOR
20111
4
UruguayURU
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

Rice: Why should England not be feared?

an hour ago

World Cup

We're all excited to watch one more Poland game, right? - The Warm-Up

6 hours ago

Related matches

Korea Republic
-
-
Portugal
02/12
Portugal
2
0
Uruguay
Korea Republic
2
3
Ghana
Portugal
3
2
Ghana

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Ghana and Uruguay with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 2 December 2022.

Catch the latest Ghana and Uruguay news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.