Hansi Flick refused to blame Germany’s shock World Cup loss to Japan on their pre-match protests.

Players also warmed up in training shirts with rainbow-coloured sleeves and some had rainbow stripes on their boots.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser wore a One Love armband as she watched the game alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Germany coach Flick said the protest did not distract his players.

“No, we’re not looking for excuses. That’s too cheap for me.”

Manchester City’s Gundogan was critical of Germany’s display, particularly in the second half.

“There was a bit of a lack of conviction with the ball - from behind,” he said.

“Holding the ball, moving, offering. And we relied too much on long balls in the second half. And the short ones we played we lost too easily.

“You felt that not everyone really wanted the ball. We lost the ball way too often and way too easily.”

Germany face Spain in their next match on Sunday and Flick said his side have to be “courageous” looking forward.

“Of course with this defeat and zero points, we are under pressure, there's no question about that.

"We can only blame ourselves – we have to make sure we can come out of this, we have to be courageous, we need the aggression in the game that's necessary at a World Cup.

"It's a great disappointment. We were on the right path in the first half, we had 78 per cent possession and were ahead, then we had good opportunities in the second half and didn't take advantage of them.

"Japan were simply more efficient today – we made mistakes we should never make, especially at a World Cup. I'm pretty sure we can do better – we have to do better. We have the quality, but we have to keep it up for 90 minutes. It's a missed opportunity and a bad start for us."#

