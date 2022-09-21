The Football Association (FA) has joined with nine other European football federations for a season-long OneLove campaign.

Ad

Captains of the 10 nations will wear a OneLove armband - which includes a "heart containing colours representative of all backgrounds".

Ballon d'Or Ballon d’Or predictions: From Cancelo to Kane, the names that could miss out on votes 15/09/2022 AT 10:54

Nine of the national sides have qualified for this winter's tournament in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised.

“As captains we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination.

‘We can win it’ - Kane on England's chances ahead of the 2022 World Cup

“This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching.”

The initiative was created by the Netherlands, and will also be supported by Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales.

Human rights groups including Amnesty International have criticised the decision to award the 2022 tournament to Qatar, accusing the nation of abusing and exploiting migrant workers.

The nonprofit has called on FIFA to donate £388 million - the total prize money available to teams at the World Cup - to support a fund to compensate migrant workers and establish a centre for them.

The FA as said that a group of migrant workers have been invited to England's training base at Al Wakrah, and that they will continue to push FIFA for an update on any compensation.

Qatar detains workers for protesting unpaid wages before World Cup

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "We continue to push for the principle of compensation for the families of migrant workers who have lost their lives or have been injured in construction projects.

“Again, we are pushing FIFA for an update on the compensation fund which has been consistently referenced as a safety net where workers and their families have been unable to secure compensation from the construction companies.”

The FA has also requested assurances that all fans will be welcome at the tournament in Qatar, including LGBTQ+ supporters.

Champions League ‘Short memories' – Owen says Son should not be dropped by Tottenham 13/09/2022 AT 23:04