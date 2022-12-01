Usain Bolt has said that he was sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United.

Ronaldo, 37, left Old Trafford by mutual consent after a bombshell interview with TalkTV ahead of the World Cup.

However, Bolt - an eight-time gold-medal winner and Manchester United fan - has expressed his sadness at Ronaldo's exit.

"It's sad to see him go,” said Bolt of Ronaldo.

“He played such an important role for us last season. He kept us in the Premier League last season. Because many games he was the one he scored, kept giving us points.

“So it is sad to seeing him going but I understand by listening to his interview there is a lot going on that a lot of us don't know.

“So I wish him all the best on his journey because I am a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan. So it is sad to see him gone."

Bolt did add that with the proposed sale of the club by the Glazers that he felt better times were ahead.

"For me it has been long time waiting for the fans," added Bolt.

"The fans have spoken about this for years. Since after Alex Ferguson, the club has been up and down, as we've seen Cristiano came out and spoke about a few things and it surprised me as a supporter to know that the club hasn't really moved on technology-wise to try to improve and to help the players to move forward.

"So, to get new owners hopefully they'll come in and develop the club in a way that is necessary."

Bolt also predicted Argentina as the winners of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Argentina is my team," added Bolt.

"I do support Argentina. France and Brazil and Argentina are the frontrunners to win but I hope it's Argentina."

Argentina play Australia in the last 16 of the tournament at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan at 7pm UK time on December 3.

