Five-time Bundesliga winner Holger Badstuber has lavished Croatia with praise in his latest World Cup column for Eurosport

Badstuber says that Croatia are no longer an underdog but a top footballing nation who will be a hugely challenging opponent for Argentina to face off against in Tuesday’s semi-final.

The former German international goes one step further and says that Croatia might be the only team left in the competition capable of stopping Lionel Messi.

“I can't get what Zlatko Dalic said out of my head before the semi-final duel between Croatia and Argentina,” began Badstuber. “Because it sums up things exactly at this exciting World Cup in Qatar.”

"The Croatia coach said after his team's quarter-final victory in the penalty shoot-out against Brazil: ‘Only Croatians can do that’. There is so much to those words; so much conviction, character and strength that I have great respect for this top football nation.

“And yes, Croatia is a top nation in world football!

“The 2018 final was no coincidence, and the current success is definitely no surprise. All those who still speak of Croatia as a surprise team have not looked closely enough.

“This team seems almost unbreakable,” added Badstuber. “Because in a way it combines several valuable qualities: bite, self-drive, ambition, emotion and the will to devote 100% to the cause.”

The former Bayern player added that much of the Croatian success was rooted in their mentality – the fact they take no s***.

“Croatian players who I have played with in my career were all very good footballers, real ‘gamblers’ with a positive aggressiveness who embody the image of a street footballer,” said Badstuber.

“They fight back, they don't take any s*** on the pitch. This aggressiveness becomes a unit on the pitch, which is why it is so difficult to play against them. Niggles, even hidden fouls, make them an unpleasant opponent in the first place. The fact that they also set highlights from midfield makes them really dangerous.

“I played with Ivica Olic and Mario Mandzukic myself at FC Bayern, now they push the players from the dugout in their daily work as coaches. They have the experience and pass it on to the team, and they can give the young players a lot of tips. In their home country, they rightly enjoy a legendary status, they always put their heart and soul into their work, the young players listen to them and learn from them. That is incredibly valuable.”

The semi-final has been billed as the showdown between defeated finalist in 2014 – Messi – and defeated finalist in 2018, Modric. And Badstuber warmly praised the Real Madrid player.

“So much praise has already been heaped on Modric, I'm happy to go along with it,” extolled the 31-cap German defender.

“He stands for excellent football, he's calm on the ball, he's a goal scorer, he's balanced offensively and defensively, he plays simple but also fine passes, he directs and leads the game. He is a superstar. Full stop.

“Other pillars are Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic. Brozovicin particular is incredibly important because he keeps the balance and can really always be found in the centre. Goalkeeper Livakovic, meanwhile, has proven that he is more than reliable.”

Badstuber says he is unable to separate the two teams but added that the Croatians might be the only team capable of stopping Messi.

“I am now really looking forward to this team's semi-final against Argentina with Lionel Messi,” concluded Badstuber.

“It has the potential to be an epic battle with what I would call a certain basic aggression, two strong midfield lines and fanatical fans in the stands. I don't see a favourite, the chances are 50:50.

