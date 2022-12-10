Former Bayern Munich and Germany defender Holger Badstuber was effusive in his praise for Lionel Messi after Argentina edged out an ill-tempered World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands.

Messi struck two successful penalties on the night; the first put Argentina 2-0 up before the unlikeliest of Dutch comebacks, and scored one of four spot-kicks for Lionel Scaloni’s side, who ultimately prevailed 4-3 following the shootout

Ad

Writing in his Eurosport Germany column , Badstuber believes Messi’s motivation to win football’s biggest prize in what will surely be his final chance to do so, could be pivotal to La Albiceleste’s hopes of glory.

World Cup 'What are you looking at, dummy?' - Messi takes pop at Weghorst, confronts Van Gaal 3 HOURS AGO

“His ecstatic emotions and strong reactions after winning the penalty shootout said a lot,” began Badstuber.

“I saw it working in him, he wants that World Cup trophy with all his power on his last try. And the chance for it this year is greater than it has been for a long time. He carries the nation; the nation carries him. Messi is ready for the title.

“The construct around Messi fits perfectly. Everyone is working for him to give him space for brilliant moments. That wasn't always the case and may now become the decisive factor on the way to the final.

“Messi himself has continued to develop and change his game as he's gotten older. He knows that the team also needs him defensively, up front as the first link in the defensive network. And he pays back: his effort in the game against the ball was clearly more than before. With the ball at his feet, he is almost invincible anyway.”

Badstuber had the unenviable task of coming up against Messi, albeit at much lower stakes in an international friendly for Germany against Argentina. He spoke about being mesmerised by his incredible skill on the ball.

He said: “In 2012, I faced him on the pitch myself in an international friendly match with Germany as a defender and thought, there is actually something of magic in what he does. He sees things far ahead, and passes the balls excellently.

“I myself noticed at the time that you can't catch Messi. He has a very tight ball control, so you have to take small, quick steps, but you can't get to the ball.

“Messi, on the other hand, knows exactly when you have to take a long step. And when you take one at some point, it's over. He puts the ball on his left foot and is gone. Messi reacts to you with the ball on his foot. That's fascinating.”

The German legend also offered some conciliatory words for the Dutch after their incredible comeback and is looking forward to a fascinating semi-final tussle between the Argentines and Croatia.

“I wouldn't have begrudged the Netherlands, or rather my former coach and supporter Louis van Gaal, the semi-final. Van Gaal managed - as he once did with us at FC Bayern - to make the players enjoy the game. He brought in a clear line and formed a team. He deserves a lot of respect for that.

“It may have been his last game in charge, but he still has so much energy that I think he still has a lot left in him. If he finds a project his heart is burning for, we may see him again. Maybe even in a role at the DFB? It would be an interesting idea.

“In any case, the World Cup in Qatar continues without Van Gaal - the semi-finals are already in sight. Croatia has grown even closer as a team thanks to its victory over Brazil, is brimming with self-confidence and is definitely not a surprise team in the final four - especially because of the great quality in midfield. I rate the chances against Argentina at 50:50.”

World Cup Dancing Martinez called 'a bit crazy' after saving Argentina in penalty shoot-out 13 HOURS AGO