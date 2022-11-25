The Player of the Match award is always one that sparks intense debate amongst football fans and that is no different at the World Cup in Qatar.
Although there has already been man of the matches that will not see a fan bat an eyelid such was the surety of that player deserving the award, there have also been some questionable ones.
Luka Modric was awarded the Man of the Match award in Croatia’s goalless draw against Morocco despite a subdued performance from the 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder, while Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo were also handed the big red Budweiser glasses even though other team-mates were arguably more deserving.
But who decides who gets the award at the end of each match? We explain all…
HOW DOES PLAYER OF THE MATCH WORK AT THE WORLD CUP?
The Budweiser Player of the Match trophy is awarded by the public on the FIFA+ website. Between the 60th and 88th minute of every World Cup game there is the opportunity for anyone around the world to submit their vote.
Players are sorted in a list by minutes played, or alternatively voters can filter the results by team, position or by simply searching for the Player of the Match.
The rule it is maximum one entry per person, per World Cup match.
Anyone of legal age can participate in the contest provided they are registered, whether or not they are watching the match in question.
And if being a part of football history isn't enough to whet the appetite, voters also go into the running to win a Polaroid picture taken of one of the players of the tournament.
WHO HAS WON PLAYER OF THE MATCHES SO FAR?
Qatar 0-2 Ecuador: Enner Valencia
England 6-2 Iran: Bukayo Saka
Senegal 0-2 Netherlands: Cody Gakpo
United States 1-1 Wales: Gareth Bale
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Alowais
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia: Aissa Laidouni
Mexico 0-0 Poland - Guillermo Ochoa
France 4-1 Australia - Kylian Mbappe
Morocco 0-0 Croatia - Luka Modric
Germany 1-2 Japan - Shuichi Gonda
Spain 7-0 Costa Rica - Gavi
Belgium 1-0 Canada - Kevin De Bruyne
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon - Yann Sommer
Uruguay 0-0 South Korea - Federico Valverde
Portugal 3-2 Ghana - Cristiano Ronaldo
Brazil 2-0 Serbia – Richarlison
DE BRUYNE UNHAPPY WITH PLAYER OF THE MATCH AWARD
Kevin de Bruyne was surprised to win the Player of the Match award after Belgium scraped past Canada on Wednesday and was not too happy about it.
“I don’t think I played a great game,” De Bruyne said.
“I don’t know why I have got the trophy. Maybe it’s because of the name. This was not good enough.
“We made it difficult for ourselves and stress crept into the team. There was more space than was seen and we used the long ball too often.
“It has to be better, myself included.”
