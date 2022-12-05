Despite having a team with a host of stars, Neymar is the key cog in the machine for Tite, with the PSG man carrying the hopes an entire nation.

Ad

He can also claim a monumental record during the 2022 World Cup, with Pele’s all-time goal record for Brazil in sight for Neymar.

World Cup Croatia into quarter-finals after Livakovic penalty heroics against Japan AN HOUR AGO

How many goals has Neymar scored for Brazil?

Neymar has scored 76 goals for Brazil. He scored a penalty against South Korea in the last 16 to increase his tally.

How many goals does Neymar need to overtake Pele?

Pele scored 77 goals for Brazil. So Neymar needs one goals to equal Pele’s record and two goals to break it..

How many World Cup goals has Neymar scored for Brazil?

Neymar has scored seven World Cup goals for Brazil, he added to the figure with a penalty against South Korea.

Who has scored the most World Cup goals for Brazil?

Ronaldo has scored the most World Cup goals for Brazil with 15.

Pele is second with 12 World Cup goals.

Ademir, Vava and Jairzinho all scored nine World Cup goals.

Leonidas and Rivaldo both scored eight World Cup goals.

Careca is level with Neymar on seven World Cup goals.

Rivellino and Bebeto scored six World Cup goals.

- -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup "I didn't like it" Santos not happy with Ronaldo after Korea Republic game AN HOUR AGO