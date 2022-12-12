Argentina take on Croatia in an intriguing semi-final clash at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, as Lionel Messi seeks to win his first World Cup.

This will surely be Messi’s last chance to win football’s greatest prize, with long-term adversary Cristiano Ronaldo likely to miss out once and for all following Portugal’s shock quarter-final defeat to Morocco

However, focusing solely on Messi and Argentina’s chances would be a disservice to a Croatia side that has defied the odds once again to reach the last four.

Zlatko Dalic has now led his country to consecutive World Cup semi-final appearances and a win would see them reach the final for a second time following a 4-2 defeat to France in 2018.

Both teams had to slug it out to get to the last four, as Argentina surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands before eventually winning 4-3 in an ill-tempered quarter-final clash

When is Argentina v Croatia?

The World Cup semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, December 13.

Which TV channel is Argentina v Croatia on?

The knockout game between Argentina and Croatia will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 18:15 GMT.

How to follow Argentina v Croatia

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com. You can also follow along via the Eurosport app.

Argentina v Croatia head-to-head

There have only been four previous meetings between the two nations, with two victories for each country.

Two of those matches have come at the World Cup and nothing separates them there either, as Croatia recorded a stunning 3-0 victory in the 2018 group stage. That result served as revenge following a 1-0 win for Argentina in the 1998 group stage.

The other two matches were international friendlies.

‘Argentina is not only Messi’ – Petkovic

Croatia's forward #16 Bruno Petkovic, Croatia's goalkeeper #01 Dominik Livakovic and Croatia's defender #21 Domagoj Vida celebrate after qualifying to the next round after defeating Brazil in the penalty shoot-out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final Image credit: Getty Images

Bruno Petkovic believes it will be a mistake for Croatia to solely focus on Messi heading into Tuesday night’s match.

He said: We don't have a specific plan, at least not yet for stopping Lionel Messi. Usually we don't concentrate on just stopping one player, but the whole team.

“The way we approach that is we need to stop them as a team. Not by man marking or some kind of similar tactics.

“Argentina is not only Messi. They have a number of great players, so we have to stop the whole team.”

