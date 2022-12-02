England play Group A runners-up Senegal in an intriguing last-16 clash on Sunday evening at the Al Bayt Stadium, kick-off 19:00 GMT.
Gareth Southgate’s side head into the match after an ultimately comfortable 3-0 over Wales on Tuesday, which provided an ideal tonic to a frustrating goalless draw with the USA on November 25.
It is the first-ever meeting between the two nations, with this Senegal’s first appearance at the knockout stages of a World Cup since the 2002 finals.
Aliou Cisse’s team finished Group A with six points from three games after following up a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands with 3-1 and 2-1 victories over Qatar and Ecuador to book their place in the last 16.
Whoever emerges victorious will know their potential quarter-final opponents prior to kick-off, with France and Poland in action at 15:00 GMT.
When is England v Senegal?
The last-16 match between England and Senegal kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Sunday, December 4.
Which TV channel is England v Senegal on?
The game between England and Senegal will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 18:00 GMT.
How to follow England v Senegal?
We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.
Last-16 schedule
Saturday December 3
Netherlands v USA - 15:00 GMT
Argentina v Australia - 19:00 GMT
Sunday December 4
France v Poland - 15:00 GMT
England v Senegal - 19:00 GMT
Monday December 5
Japan v Croatia - 15:00 GMT
Group G Winner v Group H Second Place - 19:00 GMT
Tuesday December 6
Morocco v Spain - 15:00 GMT
Group H Winner v Group G Second Place - 19:00 GMT
What is England’s potential route to the final?
We might be getting a little bit carried away, but it is too hard to resist not mapping out England’s potential route to the final after their last-16 opponents were confirmed.
Should the Three Lions get past Senegal on Sunday, Gareth Southgate’s side face the prospect of a potential match against reigning champions France in the quarter-finals, should they get the better of Poland.
Is it coming home? It’s far too early to tell at the moment.
Round of 16 - Sunday December 4
England v Senegal - 19:00 GMT
Quarter-finals - Saturday December 10
England v France or Poland - 19:00 GMT
Semi-finals - Wednesday December 14
England v Morocco/Spain/Portugal/Switzerland (Based on current group standings) - 19:00 GMT
