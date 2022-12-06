Netherlands and Argentina meet in a hotly-anticipated 2022 World Cup quarter-final in Qatar.

The Dutch are bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, having lost in the final on three occasions, including to Argentina in 1978.

Argentina are two-time champions and are aiming for another victory in what will probably be Lionel Messi's final World Cup.

Netherlands beat USA 3-1 in the last 16 while Argentina saw off Poland 2-0.

When is Netherlands v Argentina?

The World Cup quarter-final between Netherlands and Argentina kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Friday, 9 December.

Which TV channel is Netherlands v Argentina on?

The quarter-final between Netherlands and Argentina will be shown live on BBC One in the UK with coverage beginning at 18:15 GMT.

How to follow Netherlands v Argentina

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Head-to-head: Dutch look to avenge 2014 loss

Netherlands and Argentina have met in some big World Cup games.

In 1978 they faced off in the final in Buenos Aires and Argentina won 3-1 to claim their first World Cup. In 1998 they played in the quarter-finals and Dennis Bergkamp's brilliance won it late for Netherlands. Most recently they clashed in the 2014 semi-finals and Argentina scraped through on penalties.

Who will emerge victorious this time?

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal has suggested he has a plan to stop Lionel Messi , who has scored three goals in Qatar as he bids to win the World Cup for the first time. Cody Gakpo has been the standout player for the Dutch so far with three goals, but they have been boosted by the return of Memphis Depay from injury. The Barcelona forward made his first start of the tournament in the final group game against Qatar and then netted in the last 16 against USA.

World Cup quarter-final schedule

Match Date (UK time) Stadium Croatia v Brazil December 9 at 15:00 Education City Stadium Netherlands v Argentina December 9 at 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Morocco/Spain v Portugal/Switzerland December 10 at 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium England v France December 10 at 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium

