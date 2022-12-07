Can Morocco produce another stunning upset at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? The north African side have already made history in making it through their group before dumping out Spain in a penalty shootout in the last 16

Morocco stunned the world by knocking out 2010 World Cup winners Spain, with goalkeeper Bono the hero as he saved two kicks. Luis Enrique's side were dominant throughout but couldn't find a way through a rugged Moroccan defence, who celebrated wildly at the finale.

Goncalo Ramos hit a hat-trick as Portugal hammered Switzerland 6-1 at the Lusail Stadium. Ramos came into the side after Santos took the decision to drop Ronaldo for the match. Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao were also on the scoresheet as Portugal laid down a marker.

The winner of this match will, of course, take on either England or France in the semi-finals.

When is Portugal v Morocco?

The World Cup quarter-final between Portugal and Morocco kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, 10 December.

Which TV channel is Portugal v Morocco on?

The knockout game between Portugal and Morocco will be shown live on BBC One in the UK with coverage beginning at 14:30 GMT.

How to follow Portugal v Morocco

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com. You can also follow along via the Eurosport app.

You can follow all the action with us with our dedicated live blog

Portugal v Morocco head-to-head

Portugal and Morocco have only met on two previous occasions - both at the World Cup.

On 11 June 1986, Morocco claimed a stunning 3-1 victory, while Portugal got revenge on 20 June 2018 with a fourth-minute goal from... yes, you guessed it, Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Portugal manager Santos has said that there is no rift between him and Ronaldo, despite dropping the forward for the 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.

Santos demoted Ronaldo to the bench for Benfica star Goncalo Ramos, who rewarded his manager’s faith with a stunning hat-trick.

Speaking after the game Santos quickly downplayed any suggestions of a rift with Ronaldo.

“There is no problem with our captain,” the 68-year-old Santos said.

“We’ve been friends for years. We spoke before the game and he had no issue with my decision. He’s an example.”

Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Portugal sits on the bench prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar Image credit: Getty Images

Santos was obviously pleased with the performance against the Swiss, but he stressed that they have to refocus quickly for the quarter-final against Morocco.

"It was a good performance, a great game, the players are to be congratulated," he added.

“They had a very good performance, but now we have to go down to earth. It was great, it was excellent, but now we have one more game in four days.

"It was game strategy, all the players are different. It was what I thought that we would need for this match against Switzerland."

World Cup quarter-final schedule

Match Date (UK time) Stadium Croatia v Brazil December 9 at 15:00 Education City Stadium Netherlands v Argentina December 9 at 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Morocco v Portugal December 10 at 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium England v France December 10 at 19:00 Al Bayt stadium

