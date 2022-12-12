The Paris Saint-Germain star looked to have set the Selecao on their way to the last four with his extra-time opener, but Bruno Petkovic dramatically levelled the scores before Croatia triumphed 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Neymar’s PSG team-mate Marquinhos and Rodrygo were unsuccessful with their attempts from 12 yards, and the Daily Mail reports his shared exchanges with the duo, alongside the conversation with Thiago Silva.

He said on his Instagram story: “The decision to reveal the chats was made to show how much we wanted [to win the World Cup] and how united we were.

“I am Brazilian with a lot of pride and with a lot of love.”

Neymar had plenty of conciliatory words for Marquinhos as his penalty miss hammered the final nail in Brazil’s World Cup coffin.

Opening the message exchange on WhatsApp, he said: “How are you? I am here to tell you I am your fan. One penalty won't change how I feel about you. I am always with you and you know that, I love you.

Marquinhos responded: “Hey brother, I’ve been improving little by little, just giving time to recover from all this! And you? How are you? Thank you for the message and for thinking about me man, you are so amazing, I wanted everything to go well.

“It sucks to think that penalty was an obstacle in our dream! But let’s move forward, we have to be strong, let time pass and see what football has awaiting for us.”

Neymar replied: “That's my exact thinking, give time… more than anyone I know that EVERYTHING PASSES, good moments and bad…

“Stay strong, enjoy your family and remember that I’m not just a companion but a friend and I want you feeling well, I love you and we move on together.”

Qatar was probably Thiago Silva’s final opportunity to win a World Cup and Neymar revealed how much he wanted to win the trophy for the Chelsea defender.

He said: 'We will have to move on man, unfortunately it’s like this! I wanted to give you this World Cup so much. You, Dani (Alves) and I all deserved it so much. But God has a purpose for us and knows everything.

Silva then responded: “Brother, it is harder than I imagined, for real! I can’t take it. I can’t believe we lost! I can’t believe it. Every time I remember I feel like crying. But I will be okay.”

Neymar took more of a paternal tone with 21-year-old Rodrygo and tipped the Real Madrid prospect for an exciting future in the famous yellow shirt.

He said: “Little Bro! I am here to tell you that you are a baller. It’s an honour to be a part of your career, to hear you call me an idol of yours and to see you rising to be a historic player for Brazil!

“Penalties are only missed by those who step up to take one, I’ve missed many penalties in my career and have learned from all of them.

“But I never gave up, I always looked for better and fought to improve myself in everything. I like you a lot, not just for you as a player but the kind-hearted and good kid you are.

“Stay strong, the critics will only make you stronger and you will remember what I have told you: ‘you will still bring a World Cup to Brazil.’ I wish you all the success in the world; shut your mind off these days, relax, and come back with everything! I’m here if you ever need me. We’re together in this.”

This was met with a heartfelt response from the man himself, and he replied: “Thank you my idol, for everything from the heart.

“I’m sorry for anything I caused and for delaying your dream, I hope you can continue with us [the national team], so we can win it together, obviously only if it is best for you! We are always together in this and thank you for the love.”

