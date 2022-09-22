Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he wants to play at Euro 2024 in Germany, suggesting he has no plans to retire over the next two years.

Ronaldo will be 38 in February and is not competing in the Champions League for the first time in his senior career this season.

His agent was in talks with numerous teams in the summer about a move away from Manchester United, but nothing came to fruition.

Earlier this week, he was given the best scorer award at the 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro for his 117 goals with Portugal.

“I hope to be a part of the [Portuguese Football] Federation for a few more years,” Ronaldo said. “I still feel motivated, my ambition is high.

“My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters.

“I will be at the World Cup, and I want to be at the European [Championship in 2024].”

Ronaldo is set to play at his fifth World Cup later this year, which would match the record held by Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus and Rafael Marquez.

The Qatar World Cup will be Ronaldo’s 10th international tournament and he says he is not done yet.

“I am proud to receive an award of this magnitude,” said Ronaldo of his goalscorer prize. “I never thought that, one day, I could achieve it.

“I thank everyone who was important in my career. It has been a long road, but I would like to say that my road is not over yet.”

On Instagram he added: “Proud to win the award for the best national scorer for the country that I love!

“Thanks again to all my team-mates, coaches, my family, friends and all my fans who helped me to achieve this great achievement! Together we will continue to break all possible records!”

