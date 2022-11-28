James Maddison says he is fit and ready to make an impact if called on by England manager Gareth Southgate as the World Cup progresses in Qatar.

The Leicester midfielder has missed the first two matches of the tournament after struggling with a knee problem he picked up in his club’s final Premier League match before the break against West Ham.

Ad

Maddison was the headline inclusion in Southgate’s squad as he was welcomed back into the fold after three years away from the national team.

World Cup Ghana coach snaps selfie with crying Son at World Cup AN HOUR AGO

His performances for Leicester this season meant the England manager could not ignore the 26-year-old, who has been statistically the most consistent creative English midfielder in the top flight since the end of last year.

However, Maddison’s injury has meant he has been unable to add to his solitary international cap but hopes to be given a chance in England’s final group stage match against Wales.

“It’s really nice to be back in training, obviously going from being very frustrated,” Maddison told ‘The Lions’ Den’ on England’s YouTube channel.

“I was in good form, getting the call-up, which is what I was after, getting to Qatar and then having that little problem that was keeping me inside for a little bit longer than what I would have hoped. But it’s feeling good now, back out full training, have been for the last few days so feeling good, feeling sharp and ready for the game”, he said.

Asked how he has found the World Cup experience so far, Maddison said: “The first two games it’s been about, for me, being there for the lads.”

"I’m feeling good now, I’m feeling fit and almost like my World Cup starts now."

Maddison wants to be involved in making sure that does not happen, saying: “This will be the first game that I’ve been involved in, so it’s about showing that I’m here now and I’m here to do a job.”

Despite being part of a tight-knit group of players at King Power Stadium during the regular season, Maddison admits the togetherness of the current England squad is something special.

“Honestly, the feel in the group and the dynamic amongst the squad is something I’ve probably never seen before,” he said.

“It doesn’t disappoint when you’re in it. That togetherness is brilliant. I just think the squad at the minute, it’s just got a perfect balance.”

World Cup Bale denies England clash at World Cup will be his last for Wales 2 HOURS AGO