Football

Jose Mourinho blasts European players for 'focus on egos' after Germany upset by Japan at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Jose Mourinho: "I think in this moment in European football, there is a big focus on the individual, a big focus on egos, and when I look to your profile as people, your profile as country, I have never coached Japanese players, but I've coached Asian players. In my case, I was lucky because I've coached the best Asian player, (Son Heung-min) and I understand that the mentality is really special."

00:03:54, 5 hours ago