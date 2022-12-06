England midfielder Jude Bellingham is an "amazing player" that "everybody" is interested in, says Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Bellingham, just 19, has been one of the standout players of the 2022 World Cup so far, turning in a series of dominant displays in the England engine room that have alerted the world to the full range of his talents.

PSG are among those who could in theory afford to prise Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund, but Al-Khelaifi outlined he would approach any potential transfer with the "respect" it requires.

"Everybody wants him, I'm not going to hide it," Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports.

"He's at his club, and [we have] respect, so if we want to talk to him we'll talk to the club first.

"England [are] lucky to have him, to be honest. He's one of the best players in the tournament.

"Amazing - his first World Cup. He's calm and relaxed, confident - amazing."

Jude Bellingham (England) Image credit: Getty Images

Al-Khelaifi was also asked about the potential of a sensational transfer swoop for the currently unattached Cristiano Ronaldo, but appeared to play down that notion given PSG's already stellar attacking triumvirate.

"The three players that we have [Leo Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe], it's very difficult, but I wish him all the best.

"He's fantastic and he's still an amazing player."

