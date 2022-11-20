France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that there will be no replacement called for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup on Saturday evening.

The defending champions have already lost one attacker, RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, and in that instance, Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani was called up.

However, Deschamps has confirmed that no new player will be added to the squad to replace Ballon d'Or winner Benzema.

More to follow...

