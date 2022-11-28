Korea Republic - Ghana

World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 28.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/korea-republic/teamcenter.shtml
Korea Republic
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ghana/teamcenter.shtml
Ghana
Lineups

Korea Republic jersey
Korea Republic
4-5-1
Ghana jersey
Ghana
4-5-1
Korea Republic jersey
Korea Republic
4-5-1
Ghana jersey
Ghana
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Korea Republic logo
Korea Republic jersey
Korea Republic
Ghana logo
Ghana jersey
Ghana
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Korea Republic

Ghana

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PortugalPOR
11003
2
Korea RepublicKOR
10101
2
UruguayURU
10101
4
GhanaGHA
10010
Portugal
3
2
Ghana

