Kyle Walker is a serious doubt for the World Cup after having groin surgery.
The Manchester City full-back was taken off after 41 minutes of the 6-3 win over Manchester United last weekend and missed Wednesday’s 5-0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League.
The World Cup in Qatar starts on November 20, with England playing Iran in their opening match a day later.
More to follow.
