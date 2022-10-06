Kyle Walker is a serious doubt for the World Cup after having groin surgery.

Ad

The World Cup in Qatar starts on November 20, with England playing Iran in their opening match a day later.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Fernandes scores in big game (for once!) to send Portugal to Qatar – The Warm-Up 30/03/2022 AT 08:00

More to follow.

Football Guardiola still 'so angry' with Walker for RB Leipzig red and three-match ban 08/03/2022 AT 14:21