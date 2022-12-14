Lionel Messi says Sunday's Qatar 2022 final will be his last World Cup game for Argentina after he drove his side to the showpiece event with a breathtaking display in their 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia

Messi had been non-committal about whether this World Cup would be his last until now, but following the culmination of the Croatia encounter, the 35-year-old admitted he couldn't see himself going on until the 2026 edition, to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Messi was once again on song during his side's last-four tie, scoring the opener from the spot before creating the third for Julian Alvarez with a superlative assist

"I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final," Messi said. "That is really very gratifying.

"Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina.

"There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant."

Argentina, who lost their opening World Cup match to Saudi Arabia, will face either France or Morocco on Sunday, and Messi - after losing the 2014 World Cup final - says this time he wants it to "really happen".

"We are going to do our best, as we have done up until now, so that this time it really happens - we really win it," he said.

"I have been enjoying it the past few years, being with the national side. I am really enjoying everything that is happening to us.

"To get the Copa America, to reach the World Cup with 36 games unbeaten, and to finish all that trajectory in a final is just incredible.

"I hope the people in Argentina enjoy themselves and what we are doing. They shouldn't doubt we are giving absolutely everything."

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the fans after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar Image credit: Getty Images

It seems likely Messi will once again line up in the final alongside forward partner Alvarez, and Messi lauded the youngster for what he showed against Croatia.

“Every player did very well, but if I have to choose I would give this [man of the match] award to Julian.

"He had an extraordinary game.”

