Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Lorient on Sunday due to an inflamed Achilles tendon, just over two weeks prior to the 2022 World Cup.

Messi has been in great form this season, with 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

He missed two games in October due to a calf problem, but his Achilles knock should not put him out for a long time.

The World Cup in Qatar takes place from November 20 to December 18.

"Leo Messi will remain in treatment for an inflamed Achilles tendon as a precautionary measure,” a PSG statement read.

“He will resume collective training next week.”

There has been lots of talk about Messi recently in what could be his last World Cup and it may be his best chance to win the trophy with Argentina, who are on a 35-game unbeaten streak.

Should Messi return to action for PSG’s Ligue 1 game against Auxerre next Sunday, and if he plays in every game for Argentina up to the final, the World Cup final would be his 1000th career game.

Argentina are second favourites to lift the World Cup behind Brazil, but ahead of holders France.

Messi and his Argentina side have been drawn in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

They will begin their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22, before taking on Mexico four days later. Lionel Scaloni’s side will conclude their group campaign with a game against Poland on November 30.

They have not won the World Cup since Diego Maradona led them to glory in 1986.

Messi was part of the side that finished runner-up to Germany in 2014.

On the domestic front, it has been an excellent season for Messi - a long way removed from his first campaign for PSG since his move from Barcelona.

He never looked settled in his first year in the French capital, but normal service was resumed in the 2022/23 campaign with Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe forging a fantastic understand in attack for PSG.

After 13 games in Ligue 1, PSG are unbeaten with 11 wins and two draws - five points clear of Lens.

They are also through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, but Messi's attention will soon turn from club matters to his World Cup quest with Argentina.

