Football

Lionel Messi trains with team-mates as Argentina prepare for Netherlands in quarter-finals of Qatar World Cup

Lionel Messi looked in peak condition as he trained with his Argentina team-mates ahead of his side's Qatar World Cup quarter-final clash with the Netherlands on Friday. The 35-year-old is hoping to get his hands on the coveted trophy for the first time in his career, an achievement that would arguably cement his status as the greatest to have ever graced the game.

00:01:30, an hour ago