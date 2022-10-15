Lionel Messi is worried by the injuries suffered by his Argentina team-mates Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala ahead of the World Cup, and admitted it’s "scary" to think about taking a knock on the eve of the tournament.

Messi will captain the Albiceleste in Qatar next month, but the involvement of two of his fellow forwards has been cast into doubt.

Dybala picked up a thigh injury playing for Roma last weekend that has left him facing a fitness race to recover in time, while Juventus’ Di Maria is expected to be out until early November with a hamstring problem.

"It's a concern because it's a different World Cup, you play at a different time and we're so close that any little thing that can happen to you can leave you out," Messi told DirecTV Sports.

“I hope they both recover, they have plenty of time to get well for the World Cup. Hopefully, we can all get there in good health."

Argentina face Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game on November 22, before taking on Mexico and Poland.

Messi, who has scored 90 goals in 164 caps for his country, has missed PSG’s last two games with a calf problem and admitted that the prospect of injury can be frightening so close to a major tournament.

"Seeing these things is scary but thinking about it can be contradictory,” he said.

“The best thing is to act normally as always, to play is the best way to be well.”

Messi has started the season in terrific form for the French champions, providing eight goals and eight assists in 13 games in all competitions.

Qatar 2022 will be his fifth World Cup with Argentina. He is still looking to become a world champion for the first time, coming closest in 2014 when they finished as runners-up to Germany.

