FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Argentina v Australia updates as Messi magic has his nation ahead
World Cup / Last 16
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 03.12.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Argentina 2-1 Australia. Lionel Scaloni's men will face the Netherlands in the quarter-final. Australia gave it everything but Argentina just had too much.
90+7
WOW
That was the chance for Australia! Garang Kuol turns on the ball and has a shot from close range but Emi Martinez stands tall and saves it brilliantly.
90+5
WASTED CHANCES
Argentina really should be ahead by more, Lautaro Martinez has been found brilliantly by Messi on more than one occasion but Martinez has failed to convert.
90+4
JUST WIDE
Lionel Messi finds a yard of space before firing in an effort which goes just wide of the top corner! That would have been the icing on the cake on his 1000th professional appearance.
90+3
BIG SAVE
Mat Ryan is on hand to deny Lautaro Martinez from close range.
90+2
GOING LONG
Australia are punting the ball forward at every opportunity now, they know they have less than five minutes to take this game to extra time.
90'
SEVEN ADDITIONAL MINUTES
89'
BLAZED OVER
Argentina counter and Lionel Messi is able to feed Lautaro Martinez but the Inter man fires well over.
88'
PUSHING
Australia are pushing forward in search of an equaliser now, Argentina are retreating deeper and deeper. The danger for Australia is how quickly Argentina can break on the counter.
83'
INTERESTING
We are in for a fascinating last ten minutes now, Australia have renewed belief following their goal but Argentina still have the all important lead.
81'
ALMOST!
That was Lionel Messi-esque from Aziz Behich! He jinked his way into the box but Martinez was on hand to put in a superb tackle.
That would have been a sensational goal.
80'
SUBSTITUTION - ARGENTINA
Off
Nahuel Molina
Argentina
On
Gonzalo Montiel
Argentina
80'
SUBSTITUTION - ARGENTINA
Off
Alexis Mac Allister
Argentina
On
Exequiel Palacios
Argentina
78'
ARGENTINA PUSHING
The South American side are looking to kill this game off now after that Australia goal. They do not want any late surprises in this one.
77'
Own goal
Enzo Fernández
Argentina
GOAL - AUSTRALIA
Craig Goodwin pulls one back for Australia! Goodwin fired from distance and it takes a massive deflection off Enzo Fernandez and into the back of the net!
73'
TIRED
Australia are trying to make things happen but look like they just don't have the energy to do so. Graham Arnold will be hoping his triple substitution can spark some life into the legs of the Australia players.
73'
BACK UNDERWAY
The game is back underway after a raft of changes in the last minute or two.
72'
SUBSTITUTION - AUSTRALIA
Off
Milos Degenek
Australia
On
Fran Karacic
Australia
72'
SUBSTITUTION - AUSTRALIA
Off
Mitchell Duke
Australia
On
Jamie Maclaren
Australia
72'
SUBSTITUTION - AUSTRALIA
Off
Mathew Leckie
Australia
On
Garang Kuol
Australia