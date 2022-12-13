World Cup 2022 LIVE - Argentina v Croatia live updates as Lionel Messi and Luka Modric face off for place in the final
World Cup / Semifinal
Lusail Stadium / 13.12.2022
TAGLIAFICO PRAISES ‘SPECIAL’ MESSI
Tagliafico, who starts tonight at left-back, heaped praise on Messi ahead of the semi-final.
"He is the one who gives us that special advantage when we are on the pitch,” said the defender.
"We know we have Messi and it is a great source of motivation and hope because we all know that we can contribute and give our best. We are really happy to have Messi as our captain."
Messi gives Argentina a 'special advantage' at World Cup, says Tagliafico
BADSTUBER EXCLUSIVE
Croatia might be the only unit capable of stopping Lionel Messi from crowning his career with a World Cup win, according to Eurosport expert and former Germany international Holger Badstuber.
You can read what he had to say here:
Badstuber exclusive: Croatia seem unbreakable, probably only they can stop Messi now
'MATURE' MODRIC
TEAM NEWS
Argentina are without two players, Acuna and Montiel, through suspension.
Left-back Tagliafico comes into the side along with midfielder Paredes, who replaces Lisandro Martinez as Scaloni reverts to his favoured back four.
Croatia have no selection issues, and Dalic has stuck with tried and trusted by keeping the same side that started against Brazil.
Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez
Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.
ARE YOU READY?
Four teams left, four games to go…the World Cup semi-finals are here!
What a game we have on our hands tonight as Croatia, the 2018 runners-up and conquerors of Brazil in the last round, come up against an Argentina side desperate to claim their first title since 1986 in Lionel Messi’s final World Cup outing.
It’s a tough one to call, as both sides needed penalties to edge through their quarter-finals – Croatia knocking out pre-tournament favourites Brazil and Argentina coming out on top of a stormy contest with the Netherlands.
Stick with us through the evening as we take you through an evening of drama that will end in jubilation for one nation and tears for another.
