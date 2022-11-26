World Cup 2022 LIVE - Kevin De Bruyne writes off Belgium’s World Cup hopes, France and Argentina play later

World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 26.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentina-1/teamcenter.shtml
Argentina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mexico/teamcenter.shtml
Mexico
Advertisement
Ad
There are no live comments available at this time
Back to home page