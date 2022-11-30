FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Australia v Denmark updates as Leckie goal sends Socceroos make knockouts for first time since 2006

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 30.11.2022
Australia
Completed
1
0
Denmark
    30/11/2022 at 16:56 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL-TIME: AUSTRALIA 1-0 DENMARK
    96'
    DENMARK CHANCE
    Another corner, and this time, Eriksen sends it to Dolberg, but he can't get it on target, as he heads it over the bar.
    94'
    AWFUL CORNER
    Denmark have a late chance here, and Eriksen takes the corner, as Schmeichel goes up. The ball, however, goes straight into the hands of Ryan.
    92'
    BIG CHALLENGE
    Souttar makes a good challenge to clear the ball after Eriksen tries to control the ball in the box.
    90'
    ADDED TIME
    We have six mins of added time!
    89'
    SUB
    Leckie, the goalscorer, makes way for Hrustic for the final few minutes.
    Mathew Leckie
    Off
    Mathew Leckie
    Ajdin Hrustic
    On
    Ajdin Hrustic
    88'
    DENMARK CHANCE
    Souttar makes a good challenge in his own box to stop Dolberg from shooting, but the ball falls to Bah, who shoots but misses the target completely!
    84'
    AUSTRALIA TAKING THEIR TIME
    Ryan picks the ball up after a Danish chance, and takes his time before booting it up the pitch.
    82'
    ANOTHER AUSTRALIA SUB TO SEE THIS OUT
    Mitchell Duke
    Off
    Mitchell Duke
    Jamie Maclaren
    On
    Jamie Maclaren
    80'
    DENMARK OUT OF IDEAS
    So poor from this Denmark side, who have zero idea on how to break down this backline.
    75'
    BOOKED
    Skov gets a yellow for pulling Baccus to the ground.
    Robert Skov
    Yellow card
    Robert Skov
    74'
    SUB
    Riley McGree
    Off
    Riley McGree
    Bailey Wright
    On
    Bailey Wright
    73'
    DENMARK CHANCE
    Skov finds Cornelius with a good cross, but the striker's header is off-target. He is penalised for a foul on Rowles, but he HAS to get that on target.
    Sums up the Danish striker problems.
    71'
    ANOTHER TWIST
    Denmark think they have a penalty as the ref points to the spot, but it is not given as Dolberg was offside in the build-up.
    VAR have checked, and the elbow to the face is shown to come AFTER the offside.
    70'
    DENMARK SUBS
    The Danes need to win this if they want to make it to the next round, and they make some changes to try and turn this around.
    Skov and Cornelius on for Olsen and Maehle.
    66'
    AUSTRALIA WELL ON TOP
    The Socceroos are on a high from the goal, and they're playing better than they have all match. They are also starting to run the clock down when they can so that this result stays the same.
    64'
    HUGE CELEBRATIONS
    Passionate celebrations from the Soceroos, knowing that Tunisia had scored, and that could be the goal that takes them to the next round.
    60'
    Mathew Leckie
    Goal
    Mathew Leckie
    GOAL! AUSTRALIA 1-0 DENMARK
    Australia on the counter have taken the lead against Denmark, and that is a crucial goal after the Tunisia goal!
    It is a wonderful solo goal from Leckie after he sent Maehle the wrong way twice before nutmegging him and scoring into the bottom corner.
    59'
    OTHER MATCH UPDATE
    Tunisia have scored and Group D all of a sudden gets very interesting.
    We may need to get the calculators out a bit later, but as of right now, they will be joining France in the knockouts.
    52'
    DENMARK GETTING BACK INTO THIS
    They have held out in the early Australia storm, and now are getting back into this!