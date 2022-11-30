FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Australia v Denmark updates as Leckie goal sends Socceroos make knockouts for first time since 2006
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 30.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: AUSTRALIA 1-0 DENMARK
96'
DENMARK CHANCE
Another corner, and this time, Eriksen sends it to Dolberg, but he can't get it on target, as he heads it over the bar.
94'
AWFUL CORNER
Denmark have a late chance here, and Eriksen takes the corner, as Schmeichel goes up. The ball, however, goes straight into the hands of Ryan.
92'
BIG CHALLENGE
Souttar makes a good challenge to clear the ball after Eriksen tries to control the ball in the box.
90'
ADDED TIME
We have six mins of added time!
89'
SUB
Leckie, the goalscorer, makes way for Hrustic for the final few minutes.
Off
Mathew Leckie
Australia
Goals1
On target1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
On
Ajdin Hrustic
Australia
88'
DENMARK CHANCE
Souttar makes a good challenge in his own box to stop Dolberg from shooting, but the ball falls to Bah, who shoots but misses the target completely!
84'
AUSTRALIA TAKING THEIR TIME
Ryan picks the ball up after a Danish chance, and takes his time before booting it up the pitch.
82'
ANOTHER AUSTRALIA SUB TO SEE THIS OUT
Off
Mitchell Duke
Australia
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Offsides1
On
Jamie Maclaren
Australia
80'
DENMARK OUT OF IDEAS
So poor from this Denmark side, who have zero idea on how to break down this backline.
75'
BOOKED
Skov gets a yellow for pulling Baccus to the ground.
Yellow card
Robert Skov
Denmark
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
74'
SUB
Off
Riley McGree
Australia
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls3
On
Bailey Wright
Australia
73'
DENMARK CHANCE
Skov finds Cornelius with a good cross, but the striker's header is off-target. He is penalised for a foul on Rowles, but he HAS to get that on target.
Sums up the Danish striker problems.
71'
ANOTHER TWIST
Denmark think they have a penalty as the ref points to the spot, but it is not given as Dolberg was offside in the build-up.
VAR have checked, and the elbow to the face is shown to come AFTER the offside.
70'
DENMARK SUBS
The Danes need to win this if they want to make it to the next round, and they make some changes to try and turn this around.
Skov and Cornelius on for Olsen and Maehle.
66'
AUSTRALIA WELL ON TOP
The Socceroos are on a high from the goal, and they're playing better than they have all match. They are also starting to run the clock down when they can so that this result stays the same.
64'
HUGE CELEBRATIONS
Passionate celebrations from the Soceroos, knowing that Tunisia had scored, and that could be the goal that takes them to the next round.
60'
Goal
Mathew Leckie
Australia
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOAL! AUSTRALIA 1-0 DENMARK
Australia on the counter have taken the lead against Denmark, and that is a crucial goal after the Tunisia goal!
It is a wonderful solo goal from Leckie after he sent Maehle the wrong way twice before nutmegging him and scoring into the bottom corner.
59'
OTHER MATCH UPDATE
Tunisia have scored and Group D all of a sudden gets very interesting.
We may need to get the calculators out a bit later, but as of right now, they will be joining France in the knockouts.
52'
DENMARK GETTING BACK INTO THIS
They have held out in the early Australia storm, and now are getting back into this!