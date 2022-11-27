FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium VS Morocco Live - 0-0 at half-time as Ziyech's goal gets chalked off for offside.

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 27.11.2022
Belgium
Completed
0
2
Morocco
    Updated 27/11/2022 at 14:56 GMT
    90+3'
    Morocco
    BRILLIANTLY WORKED
    That goal sums up this Morocco performance, organised, full of energy, dangerous on the transition. Ziyech with a fantastic pull back pass into Aboukhlal, who puts it top bins. Astonishing scenes!
    90+2'
    Morocco
    Zakaria Aboukhlal
    Zakaria Aboukhlal
    ANOTHER GOAL!! ITS MOROCCO AGAIN. ITS 2-0!
    90'
    Morocco
    FIVE MINUTES ADDED TIME!
    89'
    Morocco
    CORNER FOR MOROCCO
    Keeping it in the corner, holding onto possession, running down the clock....
    86'
    Morocco
    MOROCCO DEFENDING SO WELL
    There's a togetherness about this defensive performance, not letting Belgium through, winning most crosses, pressuring every pass. They've been brilliant.
    84'
    Morocco
    MOROCCO LOOK DANGEROUS AGAIN
    Morocco still look the more threatening side of the two, great passing from out the back almost puts Ziyech through, but the ball to him just has too much on it. Courtois sweeps up.
    83'
    Belgium
    A LAST ROLL OF THE DICE
    I highly doubt Martinez wanted to use Lukaku for this game, he would've wanted him 100% fit for the knockout stages. But facing a defeat has forced his hand. The Inter man on for the last nine minutes of normal time.
    81'
    LUKAKU COMES ON FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS WORLD CUP
    78'
    Morocco
    A FINAL CHANGE FOR MOROCCO
    Belgium
    75'
    Belgium
    MARTINEZ REACTS IMMEDIATELY WITH A DOUBLE CHANGE
    73'
    Morocco
    GOAL FOR MOROCCO!! 1-0
    Almost identical to Ziyech's disallowed goal in the first half, a half shot, half cross kind of free kick from Sabiri, whose only been for five minutes. Courtois will feel disappointed, as it sneaks into his near post.
    72'
    Morocco
    72'
    Morocco
    ANOTHER DOUBLE CHANGE FOR MOROCCO
    69'
    Morocco
    A WILD SHOT
    Moroccan midfielder Ounahi has an effort from about 35 yards out when he had about 3 or 4 passing options on. His shot goes straight into the crowd.
    67'
    Morocco
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR MOROCCO
    67'
    Morocco
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR MOROCCO
    65'
    Belgium
    MERTENS SHOT FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX
    Good work from Mertens, weaves in and out before striking the ball, but his shot causes no trouble for Munir. The Belgians beginning to look frustrated, can't seem to create any big openings.
    63'
    Belgium
    LUKAKU WARMS UP
    A huge cheer from the Belgian fans as Lukaku is sent out to warm up.
    Belgium
