FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Neymar scores on return from injury as Brazil overwhelm South Korea in last-16 encounter
World Cup / Last 16
Stadium 974 / 05.12.2022
Advertisement
Ad
90+4'
FULL TIME
Brazil 4-1 South Korea.
90'
STOPPAGE TIME
Four minutes added.
89'
BRAZIL CHANCE
Alves tries an acrobatic volley but it's well blocked by a defender.
87'
SOUTH KOREA PRESSING
They are keen on adding another consolation but, in truth, it would flatter them.
85'
83'
CROATIA AWAITS
Barring a late collapse, Brazil will meet Croatia in the last eight on Friday.
81'
BRAZIL CHANGE
Rodrygo replaces Neymar.
Off
Neymar
Brazil
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls against3
On
Rodrygo
Brazil
80'
SOUTH KOREAN CHANGE
Off
Gue-sung Cho
Korea Republic
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Offsides4
On
Ui-jo Hwang
Korea Republic
79'
BRAZIL CHANGE
Weverton on.
Off
Alisson
Brazil
Saves by Goalkeeper5
Free Kicks1
On
Weverton
Brazil
77'
Goal
Seung-ho Paik
Korea Republic
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! BRAZIL 4-1 SOUTH KOREA
Paik Seung-Ho rifles an unstoppable 30-yard drive into the corner to finally beat Alisson.
75'
SOUTH KOREA CHANGE
Lee Kang-In on.
Off
Jae-sung Lee
Korea Republic
On
Kang-in Lee
Korea Republic
73'
BRAZIL CHANGE
Martinelli on.
Off
Vinícius Júnior
Brazil
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Wide1
On
Gabriel Martinelli
Brazil
71'
BRAZIL CHANGE
Bremer on.
Off
Danilo
Brazil
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Gleison Bremer
Brazil
69'
ANOTHER BRILLIANT SAVE!
Alisson pulls off a great full-stretch save to keep out Hwang's drive.
The Liverpool keeper has not had too much to do but he has produced a trio of excellent stops.
68'
ROY KEANE AT HIS BEST!
66'
SOUTH KOREA CHANGE
Paik Seung-Ho on.
Off
In-beom Hwang
Korea Republic
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Seung-ho Paik
Korea Republic
64'
BRAZIL CHANGE
Alves on.
Off
Éder Militão
Brazil
Free Kicks2
On
Dani Alves
Brazil
63'
FINE SAVE!
Raphinha swerves to his right inside the area but has a low shot beaten away by the keeper after a flowing break.
62'
60'