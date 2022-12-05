FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Neymar scores on return from injury as Brazil overwhelm South Korea in last-16 encounter

World Cup / Last 16
Stadium 974 / 05.12.2022
Brazil
Completed
4
1
Korea Republic
Live
Live Updates
Paul Hassall
By
Paul Hassall
Updated 05/12/2022 at 20:54 GMT
90+4'
FULL TIME
Brazil 4-1 South Korea.
90'
STOPPAGE TIME
Four minutes added.
89'
BRAZIL CHANCE
Alves tries an acrobatic volley but it's well blocked by a defender.
87'
SOUTH KOREA PRESSING
They are keen on adding another consolation but, in truth, it would flatter them.
85'
83'
CROATIA AWAITS
Barring a late collapse, Brazil will meet Croatia in the last eight on Friday.
81'
BRAZIL CHANGE
Rodrygo replaces Neymar.
Neymar
Off
Neymar
Brazil
Brazil
Rodrygo
On
Rodrygo
Brazil
Brazil
80'
SOUTH KOREAN CHANGE
Gue-sung Cho
Off
Gue-sung Cho
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Ui-jo Hwang
On
Ui-jo Hwang
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
79'
BRAZIL CHANGE
Weverton on.
Alisson
Off
Alisson
Brazil
Brazil
Weverton
On
Weverton
Brazil
Brazil
77'
Seung-ho Paik
Goal
Seung-ho Paik
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
GOAL! BRAZIL 4-1 SOUTH KOREA
Paik Seung-Ho rifles an unstoppable 30-yard drive into the corner to finally beat Alisson.
75'
SOUTH KOREA CHANGE
Lee Kang-In on.
Jae-sung Lee
Off
Jae-sung Lee
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Kang-in Lee
On
Kang-in Lee
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
73'
BRAZIL CHANGE
Martinelli on.
Vinícius Júnior
Off
Vinícius Júnior
Brazil
Brazil
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Wide1
Gabriel Martinelli
On
Gabriel Martinelli
Brazil
Brazil
71'
BRAZIL CHANGE
Bremer on.
Danilo
Off
Danilo
Brazil
Brazil
Gleison Bremer
On
Gleison Bremer
Brazil
Brazil
69'
ANOTHER BRILLIANT SAVE!
Alisson pulls off a great full-stretch save to keep out Hwang's drive.
The Liverpool keeper has not had too much to do but he has produced a trio of excellent stops.
68'
ROY KEANE AT HIS BEST!
66'
SOUTH KOREA CHANGE
Paik Seung-Ho on.
In-beom Hwang
Off
In-beom Hwang
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Seung-ho Paik
On
Seung-ho Paik
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
64'
BRAZIL CHANGE
Alves on.
Éder Militão
Off
Éder Militão
Brazil
Brazil
Dani Alves
On
Dani Alves
Brazil
Brazil
63'
FINE SAVE!
Raphinha swerves to his right inside the area but has a low shot beaten away by the keeper after a flowing break.
62'
60'