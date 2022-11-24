FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Brazil v Serbia updates as Richarlison's brace has Brazil in total control

World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 24.11.2022
Live
Brazil
Second half
2
0
88'
Serbia
    Live Updates
    Aaron Barton
    By
    Aaron Barton
    Updated 24/11/2022 at 20:46 GMT
    87'
    SUBSTITUTION - BRAZIL
    Gabriel Martinelli is on for the last few minutes.
    86'
    THE SWAGGER IS BACK
    Brazil are now really knocking it about with confidence and swagger. This second half has been completely different to the first and since grabbing the opening goal Brazil have looked excellent.
    83'
    SUBSTITUTION - SERBIA
    Maksimovic is on for Mitrovic.
    81'
    Live comment icon
    CROSSBAR!
    Fred walks on to a lovely pass before stroking it first time from distance, his effort crashes off the crossbar. That would have been a lovely goal.
    81'
    CONTROL
    Brazil, with their two goal lead, are now knocking the ball around confidently and making Serbia move. This is now the Brazil we are used to seeing.
    80'
    SUBSTITUTION - BRAZIL
    Neymar is taken off after going down nursing an injury, play stopped for a few minutes and now Antony is on in his place.
    79'
    SUBSTITUTION - BRAZIL
    Two-goal hero Richarlison is off for Gabriel Jesus.
    77'
    A HAMMER BLOW
    That Richarlison goal has really knocked the stuffing out of Serbia who responded well to going 1-0 down.
    76'
    SUBSTITUTION - BRAZIL
    Rodrygo is on for Vinicius Junior.
    76'
    SUBSTITUTION - BRAZIL
    Fred is on for Paqueta.
    73'
    GOAL - BRAZIL
    WOW! WHAT A GOAL! Richarlison improvises magnificently to score a scissor kick. A wonderful goal. That is goal of the tournament so far no question.
    71'
    FANTASTIC RESPONSE
    Serbia have responded really well to going 1-0 down, they've came forward with purpose and intent and are really making the Brazil defence work.
    70'
    OFF THE LINE!
    Marquinhos clears the danger following a Serbia header that was heading towards goal.
    68'
    CORNER SERBIA
    They are applying pressure in search of this equalising goal and have won a corner.
    67'
    GAPS AT THE BACK
    Serbia are pushing forward for an equaliser but leaving huge gaps in behind, Brazil counter but are unable to make it 2-0, Vini Jr hits his shot against his own leg.
    66'
    SUBSTITUTION - SERBIA
    Dusan Vlahovic is on for Mladenovic.
    66'
    SUBSTITUTION - SERBIA
    Lazovic is on for Lukic.
    65'
    YELLOW CARD - SERBIA
    Sasa Lukic is booked for Serbia for shouting in the referee's face.
    62'
    GOAL - BRAZIL!
    Neymar jinks his way into the box, Vinicius Junior takes the ball and strikes on goal but Milinkovic-Savic can only palm it out to Richarlison who smashes it home first time!
    60'
    POST!
    Alex Sandro picks the ball up from over 20 yards out before lashing a vicious strike on goal and hits the post!
    So close to Brazil's opener.