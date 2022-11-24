FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Brazil v Serbia updates as Richarlison's brace has Brazil in total control
World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 24.11.2022
87'
SUBSTITUTION - BRAZIL
Gabriel Martinelli is on for the last few minutes.
Raphinha
Brazil
Gabriel Martinelli
Brazil
86'
THE SWAGGER IS BACK
Brazil are now really knocking it about with confidence and swagger. This second half has been completely different to the first and since grabbing the opening goal Brazil have looked excellent.
83'
SUBSTITUTION - SERBIA
Maksimovic is on for Mitrovic.
81'
CROSSBAR!
Fred walks on to a lovely pass before stroking it first time from distance, his effort crashes off the crossbar. That would have been a lovely goal.
81'
CONTROL
Brazil, with their two goal lead, are now knocking the ball around confidently and making Serbia move. This is now the Brazil we are used to seeing.
80'
SUBSTITUTION - BRAZIL
Neymar is taken off after going down nursing an injury, play stopped for a few minutes and now Antony is on in his place.
Neymar
Brazil
Antony
Brazil
79'
SUBSTITUTION - BRAZIL
Two-goal hero Richarlison is off for Gabriel Jesus.
Richarlison
Brazil
Gabriel Jesus
Brazil
77'
A HAMMER BLOW
That Richarlison goal has really knocked the stuffing out of Serbia who responded well to going 1-0 down.
76'
SUBSTITUTION - BRAZIL
Rodrygo is on for Vinicius Junior.
Vinícius Júnior
Brazil
Rodrygo
Brazil
76'
SUBSTITUTION - BRAZIL
Fred is on for Paqueta.
Lucas Paquetá
Brazil
Fred
Brazil
73'
Richarlison
Brazil
GOAL - BRAZIL
WOW! WHAT A GOAL! Richarlison improvises magnificently to score a scissor kick. A wonderful goal. That is goal of the tournament so far no question.
71'
FANTASTIC RESPONSE
Serbia have responded really well to going 1-0 down, they've came forward with purpose and intent and are really making the Brazil defence work.
70'
OFF THE LINE!
Marquinhos clears the danger following a Serbia header that was heading towards goal.
68'
CORNER SERBIA
They are applying pressure in search of this equalising goal and have won a corner.
67'
GAPS AT THE BACK
Serbia are pushing forward for an equaliser but leaving huge gaps in behind, Brazil counter but are unable to make it 2-0, Vini Jr hits his shot against his own leg.
66'
SUBSTITUTION - SERBIA
Dusan Vlahovic is on for Mladenovic.
Filip Mladenovic
Serbia
Dusan Vlahovic
Serbia
66'
SUBSTITUTION - SERBIA
Lazovic is on for Lukic.
Saša Lukic
Serbia
Darko Lazovic
Serbia
65'
YELLOW CARD - SERBIA
Sasa Lukic is booked for Serbia for shouting in the referee's face.
Saša Lukic
Serbia
62'
Richarlison
Brazil
GOAL - BRAZIL!
Neymar jinks his way into the box, Vinicius Junior takes the ball and strikes on goal but Milinkovic-Savic can only palm it out to Richarlison who smashes it home first time!
60'
POST!
Alex Sandro picks the ball up from over 20 yards out before lashing a vicious strike on goal and hits the post!
So close to Brazil's opener.