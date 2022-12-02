Cameroon v Brazil LIVE: World Cup group stage wraps up with Seleção looking to lock down top spot
World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 02.12.2022
Live
89'
CAMEROON LOOKING RAGGED
Brazil are finding lots of space in these final few minutes.
88'
PEDRO WASTES THE CHANCE
The Flamengo striker has time to turn and place his shot, but he blazes over.
87'
CAMEROON NEED A MIRACLE
It's starting to look dire for the African side.
86'
MBEKELI COMES ON FOR CAMEROON
Is the 24-year-old going to make the difference for the Indomitable Lions?
Off
Moumi Ngamaleu
Cameroon
On
Jerome Ngom Mbekeli
Cameroon
85'
GUIMARAES BOOKED
Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is taken down by the Brazil midfielder.
Yellow card
Bruno Guimarães
Brazil
84'
RAPHINHA TEES UP GUIMARAES
Lovely dancing run down the right from Raphinha and only Wooh's despairing lunge denies Guimaraes the tap in.
81'
MARTINELLI HAULED DOWN FROM BEHIND
Aboubakar gets one of the more obvious yellow cards for his rugby tackle on the Arsenal winger.
Yellow card
Vincent Aboubakar
Cameroon
80'
ABOUBAKAR'S SHOT DEFLECTED OVER
This has been Cameroon's best spell. Can they make it count? Corner to come.
79'
RAPHINHA REPLACES ANTONY
The Barcelona winger comes on for his Manchester United colleague.
Off
Antony
Brazil
On
Raphinha
Brazil
79'
NTCHAM MAKES EDERSON WORK
The former Celtic midfielder bursts out of midfield and unleashes a shot from the edge of the box. Ederson gets down well though.
78'
GUIMARAES FELLED JUST OUTSIDE THE BOX
The Newcastle midfielder keeps popping up in those spaces, but he hasn't got a good shot away yet.
76'
CAN WE FIND A WINNER?
Brazil have certainly been the better side, but Cameroon need a win and a prayer. Will there be a result?
73'
MARTINELLI FOULS FAI
A forward's challenge, as they say.
72'
GUIMARAES SHOOTS OVER
The Newcastle midfielder tries to lash his shot at goal, but instead puts it into row z.
70'
PEDRO CAUGHT IN POSSESSION
The Flamengo striker thought he had time on the edge of the Cameroon box but he was swarmed and the chance was gone.
69'
TOLO STANDS TALL AGAIN
Another impressive tackle from the MLS defender stops Antony in his tracks.
68'
KUNDE OFF FOR NTCHAM
Can the Swansea midfielder make the difference for his country?
Off
Pierre Kunde Malong
Cameroon
On
Olivier Ntcham
Cameroon
67'
ANTONY HAMMERED, LEGALLY
The Manchester United winger takes off on a dizzying run but he's felled mightily in the box.
65'
POOR PASS, MARTINELLI
Marquinhos was waiting in space at the edge of the Cameroon box, but the pass that came was very much overhit and swiftly ran dead.
64'
JESUS OFF FOR PEDRO
Brazil make another change as the misfiring Arsenal man is withdrawn.
Off
Gabriel Jesus
Brazil
On
Pedro
Brazil