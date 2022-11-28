FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Cameroon v Serbia updates as Cameroon come from 3-1 down to level a classic at 3-3
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 28.11.2022
- J. Castelletto(29')
- V. Aboubakar(63')
- E. Choupo-Moting(66')
- S. Pavlovic(45+1')
- S. Milinkovic-Savic(45+3')
- A. Mitrovic(53')
12:02
PHEW!
I enjoyed the hell out of that game, and guess what? We've three more to consume ourselves with before the day is done!
12:01
FULL-TIME: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
90+5'
TADIC APPEARS DOWN THE LEFT
And works the ball central, where Grujic shoots from distance and Epassy saves.
90+5'
NKOUDOU SHOOTS...
...but straight at Milinkovic-Savic.
90+3'
NKOUDO WRIGGLES AWAY FROM MILENKOVIC
Who hacks him down. Free-kick Cameroon, just outside the box, left-hand side.
90+2'
CHANGE FOR SERBIA
Djuricic for Kostic.
90+1'
TADIC CARESSES A PASS THROUGH THE MIDDLE FOR MITROVIC
But Epassy is out well to smother, and the flag then goes up anyhow.
90'
THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM
Six added minutes, which seems a bit parsimonious.
89'
HOW MUCH ADDED TIME ARE WE GETTING?
Milenkovic goes down the right, crosses low, and Tadic sets cleverly for Mitrovic, who fires wide. Both sides are going for the win, as they should.
88'
LOVELY BALL FROM TADIC
Inside Bassogog and into Kostic, who has options but can't decide which to pick, opening body to sidefoot neither cross nor shot, which Epassy collects.
86'
HERE'S ABOUBAKAR AGAIN
Driving forward and shooting ... but straight at Milinkovic-Savic.
83'
KOSTIC CROSSES FROM THE RIGHT
Epassy and N'Koulou leave it ... but because there's no one on-hand to finish.
81'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR CAMEROON
Anguissa and Mbuemo off, Gouet and Pochettino's N'Koudou on.
80'
I'M SURPRISED SERBIA DIDN'T SEND JOVIC ON
They were going to, then sat him down again.
79'
Three changes for Serbia, Pavlovic, Zivkovic and Sergei off, Grujic, Babic and Radonjic on.
78'
SERBIA WORK THE BALL NICELY
Sergei and Tadic dictating before, eventually, the former rams a shot over the bar.
76'
MITROVIC GETS AWAY AT INSIDE-RIGHT
Advances towards goal, shoots ... and Epassy saves, then Cameroon counter, then Serbia attack again!
74'
A FOUL FROM ABOUBAKAR GIVES SERBIA A FREE-KICK
Tadic sends into the box, and Epassy comes to collect.
73'
SERBIA DOWN THE LEFT
And Kostic crosses well, but Mitrovic can't collect so Cameroon clear.