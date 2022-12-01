FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Canada vs Morocco scores - Hakim Ziyech scores as the Atlas Lions look to make the last-16
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 01.12.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: CANADA 1-2 MOROCCO
Into the last 16 for just the second time in their history.
Morocco have been fantastic, they defended as a team and have fought and battled for everything.
There are few more organised sides in the World Cup.
Mass celebrations from players, staff and fans. The stadium erupts with noise.
90+2'
CHAOS
Borjan the keeper is up for a corner. Davies' corner is awful but Canada get it back and somehow Borjan ends up crossing it in.
It's headed clear then booted away and Borjan is in trouble. It lands at his feet on the half way line. He swings and misses it. Luckily, Davies sprints back to tackle Morocco and they can't make the most of the open goal.
90'
EN-NESYRI DOESN'T STOP
Kick into the corner and run from Morocco. En-Nesyri is chasing the clearances trying to hold it up.
Morocco are defending well - they are staying organised and focused. Slowing the game down and battling. Great fighting spirit.
Four minutes to go.
88'
WHAT ON EARTH
Morocco's keeper Bono flies out of goal and has to chest it because he is outside his box.
He chests it back into his area and claims it - but only just as David nearly beat him to the ball.
85'
HAKIMI RESTED
Another of the team's vital cogs goes off - to be rested for the last 16.
Hakimi is off for Jabrane.
84'
YELLOW
Vitoria leaves an arm in and he gets carded.
82'
TOUGH TACKLE
Aguerd flies out, slides in and wins the ball. It goes off the pitch hits the advertising and goes back to him.
The centre-back holds the ball and is then pushed to the floor by a Canada player. The ref says get up.
Morocco are doing all they can to hold on.
80'
GREAT RUN
Morocco are so defensive now but Amrabat breaks forward driving with forward from deep inside his own half.
He passes to Hamdallah, he can't find a yard to shoot.
77'
MORE CHANGES
Hoilett has been bright but he comes off with Wotherspoon coming on.
Morocco also make subs - Ziyech and Ounahi off with El Yamiq and Hamdallah on.
75'
GREAT TACKLE
Amrabat again clears up protecting his defence and tracking runners in behind.
Morocco are parking the bus now, it's all Canada, what a turn around.
72'
OFF THE BAR
Canada can't come any close. Hutchinson jumps. Heads at goal. It bounces down off the bar and looks like it's gone over the line but the whole ball was not over.
Johnston reacts quicker but he then heads the rebound over.
So close!
70'
FLYING FORWARD
Ounahi carries it a long way and passes to Ziyech. He drifts in but runs into traffic before going down on the edge of the box.
He wants a foul the ref says get up
Amrabat is now angry after he is judged to of fouled Buchanan after the winger nutmegged him.
68'
DAVIES TWISTS AND TURNS
Better from Canada. They have midfielders on the ball on Kone and Hutchinson who want to get on the ball and play progressive passes.
Davies is getting in behind and he is trying to create an opening with his acceleration and close control but no way through.
Morocco are happy protecting the lead.
65'
DOUBLE SUB
Sabiri comes off Amallah replaces him and it's Boufal off for Aboukhlal
For Canada it's the booked Osorio off for Laryea.
63'
MOROCCO STAND STRONG
Canada are sustaining attacks now but Morocco are narrow and compact.
There's no way through as Amrabat gets stuck in again and Aguerd heads away.
60'
TRIPLE CHANGE
Kaye, Adekugbe and Larin go off.
Hutchinson, Kone and David come on.
It's Hutchinson's 101st cap.
57'
HALF CHANCE
Hoilett has come alive. He gets down the left and cross. Davies is now central, he sticks a leg out and it goes wide but better from Canada.
55'
ATTACKING SET UP
Canada have nothing to lose and look like they're going to play with the pressure off and attack.
They are trying to commit more bodies forward and the centre-backs are stepping out with the ball and Hoilett is trying to dribble past people as he earns a free-kick.
52'
SCRAPPY
Canada are looking to move the ball quicker and get up the pitch with more speed using Buchanan and Hoilett.
Morocco are breaking up play well and get tight to Canada.
50'
SLALOM RUN
Ounahi dances around Canada carrying the ball forward with great skill. Him and Amrabat have a great balance between skill and toughness in midfield.