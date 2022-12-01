FIFA World Cup 2022 - Costa Rica 2-4 Germany as it happened: Hansi Flick's side crash out despite win
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 01.12.2022
NOW WE'VE HAD A CHANCE TO CATCH OUR BREATH...
Check out our match report.
Germany out of World Cup along with Costa Rica despite dramatic win
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: COSTA RICA 2-4 GERMANY
There's tears from the players in the white and black shirts as the players learn they are going home.
Another dark day in Germany international football and it leaves Hansi Flick with some huge questions to answer.
Image credit: Getty Images
GERMANY ARE OUT!
The final whistle has sounded in the other Group E game and Japan have beaten Spain, which confirms that Germany are out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup!
Japan stun Spain to top group and knock Germany out in big shock
90'+6
JUST OVER
From a tight angle, Fullkrug can't quite guide his header on target.
There's just a minute left between Japan and Spain.
90'+3
ALL EYES ON JAPAN V SPAIN
Is there one final twist in Group E? Germany need Spain to score to progres...
90'
THERE WILL BE SEVEN MINUTES ADDED ON!
89'
Goal
Niclas Füllkrug
Germany
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
GOAL! COSTA RICA 2-4 GERMANY (NICLAS FULLKRUG)
Sane sets up Fulkrug who puts the result beyond doubt. The offside flag is up but after a lengthy VAR check the goal is given.
87'
IT'S UP TO YOU, SPAIN...
If Spain manage an equaliser against Japan then Germany will advance.
85'
Goal
Kai Havertz
Germany
Goals2
On target2
Fouls1
Wide2
GOAL! COSTA RICA 2-3 GERMANY (KAI HAVERTZ)
A brace for the substitute Havertz and Germany are right back in this!
It's a beautiful bending cross from Gnabry and Havertz is at the back post to tap in.
-
WATCH: HAVERTZ LEVELS FOR GERMANY
What a night in Group E - and it's not over yet!
80'
AS IT STANDS
1: Japan - 6 pts
2: Spain - 4 pts
3: Costa Rica - 4 pts
4: Germany - 2 pts
77'
WHAT A SAVE!
This game has had absolutely everything!
Sane's cross leaves it on a plate for Fullkrug but his shot from point-blank range is somehow kept out by the face of Navas!
74'
DOUBLE COSTA RICA SUB
Bennette and Matarrita come on for Fuller and Venegas.
73'
Goal
Kai Havertz
Germany
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
GOAL! COSTA RICA 2-2 GERMANY (KAI HAVERTZ)
Havertz has potentially rescued Germany and Spain!
It's a clever finish from the Chelsea frontman who slots it home from a Fullkrug pass!
72'
VAR IS CHECKING...
And the goal stands!
70'
Own goal
Manuel Neuer
Germany
Own goal1
Saves by Goalkeeper4
Free Kicks1
GOAL! COSTA RICA 2-1 GERMANY (JUAN PABLO VARGAS)
Unbelievable! Costa Rica are leading!
It's a very scrappy goal as Vargas bundles it over the line after Germany failed to clear a free-kick delivery!
As it stands, Costa Rica are going through!
68'
YOU WON'T BELIEVE THIS!
But Germany have struck the post for the third time in seven minutes! Musiala's curling shot looks for all the world like nestling in the top corner but it comes back off the post.
67'
DOUBLE GERMANY SUB
Goetze and Haverts replace Raum and Muller as a desperate Flick looks to change his side's luck.
Off
David Raum
Germany
Assists1
Fouls2
Offsides1
Corners6
On
Mario Götze
Germany
-
WATCH: COSTA RICA LEVEL!
A huge moment in this group and at the 2022 Qatar World Cup...