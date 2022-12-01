FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Croatia vs Belgium scores - Red Devils heading home as things stand
World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 01.12.2022
17:00
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Belgium head home, and I'm off as well. Thanks for joining me, and if you missed any of the action, you can catch up here
Lukaku spurns second-half chances as Belgium crash out of World Cup
16:56
WHAT IT MEANS
Morocco have beaten Canada 2-1 so they're through to the knock-out stages for the second time in their history. Croatia finish second and join them in the round-of-16. Belgium are out.
90+4'
FULL-TIME: CROATIA 0-0 BELGIUM
That's it! Belgium are heading home! Another golden generation unceremoniously dumped out! Croatia sneak through by the skin of their teeth
90+3'
WHAT A TACKLE
Josko Gvardiol makes a stunning tackle to deny Lukaku at the back post
90+2'
CROATIA SUB
Kovacic is replaced by Lovro Majer
On
Lovro Majer
Croatia
90+1'
WE'RE INTO ADDED TIME
Four minutes of injury time to be played. Four minutes for Belgium to get a goal
90'
HOW MANY CHANCES DOES HE NEED?
Good grief. Thorgan Hazard picks out Lukaku and the ball just hits him, basically two yards out, and the 'keeper gets back to stop. Wow.
88'
HAZARD'S ON
Eden Hazard comes on at last, replacing Meunier
On
Eden Hazard
Belgium
87'
LUKAKU MISSES AGAIN
Oh they won't get many better chances. It's hard, as he tries to direct Thomas Meunier's shot on target, but instead the ball flies wide of the near post
85'
DE BRUYNE INTO THE SIDE NETTING
He breaks into the box and sees his shot deflected wide of the near post
84'
THE TIME WASTING HAS STARTED
Anthony Taylor is beginning to hurry the Croatia players up. They're through as things stand
80'
A REMINDER
Morocco still lead 2-1 against Canada, so a goal in that game would really change things if the Canadians got it
78'
ALDERWEIRELD MISSES THE TARGET
The defender meets a corner but heads it straight onto a Croatian scalp. The referee doesn't spot though, awarding a goal kick
75'
TIME RUNNING OUT
A reminder that as things stand, Belgium are heading home. They've got loads of attacking players on the pitch, but it's leaving them equally as open at the back
72'
TWO MORE SUBS
Another roll of the dice from Martinez - Jeremy Doku and Youri Tielemans are on for Carrasco and Dendoncker
On
Youri Tielemans
Belgium
69'
DE BRUYNE DENIED
Livakovic is a bit more comfortable this time as he saves at his near post
68'
MODRIC SHOT SAVED
Good work from Petkovic to keep the ball alive and pick out Modric with a stabbed pass, and the midfielder has Courtois at full stretch to keep out a poked shot
67'
BOOKING TO DENDONCKER
The Aston Villa man picks up the first yellow card of the game for lunging in on Kovacic
64'
DOUBLE CROATIA SUB
Mario Pasalic and Bruno Petkovic are on for Livaja and Kramaric
On
Bruno Petkovic
Croatia
63'
LUKAKU MISSES AN OPEN GOAL
Oh my days. What's happened there? The goalkeeper comes to claim a De Bruyne cross and gets nowhere near it. Lukaku is there waiting to head home, but he nods over an empty net. That's awful