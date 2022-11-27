FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Croatia v Canada updates as Kramaric scores twice to come from behind after Davies' early opener
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 27.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
96'
FULL-TIME: CROATIA 4-1 CANADA
A comfortable win for Croatia.
Canada will not be able to advance to the round of 16, and their match against Morocco will be their last of the tournament.
94'
Goal
Lovro Majer
Croatia
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! CROATIA 4-1 CANADA
CROATIA HAVE SCORED FOUR! IT'S AN AWFUL MISTAKE FROM KAMAL MILLER.
Miller has come out to try and get Canada on the attack, and he misreads the ball, allowing Croatia to counter.
It's the easiest goal Majer will ever score, who slots it home after receiving it from Orsic.
91'
CROATIA TAKE A SHOT
And Borjan makes another save. Croatia just trying to keep the ball at this point.
90'
ADDED TIME
We are getting six minutes of added time here.
85'
TRIPLE CHANGE
Croatia look to see this out with some late changes. Perisic, Modric, and Kovacic come off for Orsic, Pasalic, and Majer.
84'
TENSIONS HIGH
Miller and Modric both get yellows for an argument after some shoving.
77'
DOUBLE SAVE
Borjan makes a double save with his legs to keep the score at 3-1. Croatia now have a player down, and he's getting treatment.
72'
CANADA'S CAPTAIN COMES OFF
Hutchinson's 100th cap is over, as he makes way for Adekugbe.
Off
Atiba Hutchinson
Canada
Free Kicks1
On
Sam Adekugbe
Canada
72'
GOALSCORER COMES OFF
Kramaric comes off to cheers from the Croatia fans, and is replaced by Vlasic.
Off
Andrej Kramaric
Croatia
Goals2
On target3
Wide2
On
Nikola Vlašic
Croatia
72'
CANADA MAKES A CHANGE
Not long for Canada if they want to get something from this game. David comes off for Cavallini.
Off
Jonathan David
Canada
On target1
On
Lucas Cavallini
Canada
70'
Goal
Andrej Kramaric
Croatia
Goals2
On target3
Wide1
GOAL! CROATIA 3-1 CANADA
KRAMARIC SCORES HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT. CROATIA SCORE A THIRD AND HAVE SURELY KNOCKED CANADA OUT OF THE WORLD CUP.
Kramaric takes a touch to bring himself closer to the net before powering in a low shot into the corner.
68'
END TO END STUFF
Davies looked to be in a great position but David was unable able to get the ball to him. Croatia then attacks with Kovacic, but his ball lands into the hands of Borjan.
63'
CANADA WIN A FREE-KICK
It's from pretty close range, but Davies' low shot is straight into the wall.
62'
SUB
Canada also make a change with Hoilett coming on for Laryea.
Off
Richie Laryea
Canada
Fouls against1
Offsides1
On
Junior Hoilett
Canada
60'
SUB
Petkovic comes on for goalscorer Livaja.
Off
Marko Livaja
Croatia
Goals1
On target3
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Bruno Petkovic
Croatia
56'
CANADA'S SHOT GETS TIPPED OVER
Likavokic makes a save at the other end, as he tips over a 20-yard shot from David after some good work from Osorio.
Lovren is booked for a foul in the build-up of the chance.
Yellow card
Dejan Lovren
Croatia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
54'
BIG SAVE FROM BORJAN
Canada are still getting stuck in their own half, but their keeper comes up big this time, pushing away a Kramaric shot.
52'
YELLOW CARD
Buchanan gets booked for a cynical challenge from behind.
Yellow card
Tajon Buchanan
Canada
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
49'
CANADA COME CLOSE
Osorio with a great shot from about 20 yards out, and the sub's shot just drifts wide at the far post!
48'
CANADA CHANGES THE SYSTEM
It looks like Canada have gone to a back five, and Davies is playing up top. Let's see what they can muster.